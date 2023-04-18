Hexaware Recognized as a Leader for its Salesforce Expertise in the ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners US 2023 Quadrant Report

ISELIN, N.J., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, a leading global provider of IT services and solutions, has been named a leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners US 2023 Quadrant Report for Implementation Services for Core Clouds Midmarket and Managed Application Services for Midmarket.

Information Services Group (ISG) is a global technology research and advisory firm that provides market intelligence, advisory services, and technology insights to help clients achieve operational excellence and faster growth.

Hexaware

Salesforce's growth and shift toward industry clouds have increased the demand for implementation services and enabled seamless customer experiences for global organizations. The report provides business and IT decision-makers with insights into service providers' strengths and weaknesses, along with a distinct positioning of providers by segment, based on their competitive advantages and portfolio appeal.

With its robust Salesforce expertise and capabilities, Hexaware has emerged as a leader for its comprehensive product and service offerings, strong market presence, innovative strength, and established competitive position.

For Implementation Services for Core Clouds Midmarket, the study observes that Hexaware has strong Salesforce implementation capabilities covering all transformation phases.

The study also points out that, in relation to Managed Application Services for Midmarket, Hexaware provides highly efficient and reliable application services for Salesforce.

Expressing delight at this recognition, Rupesh Mithani, SVP and Global Salesforce Practice Head, Hexaware Technologies said, "Our inclusion in the report highlights our commitment to helping businesses achieve operational excellence and faster growth through digital transformation. Our innovative and agile approach, combined with our comprehensive product and service offerings, positions us to meet the needs of our clients and capitalize on the growth opportunities in the market. With Salesforce's impressive expansion and industry cloud offerings, we are excited to continue growing alongside this dynamic and evolving ecosystem."

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 29,000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

