Hexaware Technologies appoints Rajeev Kumar Mehta as its Non-Executive Chairman; Atul Nishar, Founder of Hexaware, appointed as Chairman Emeritus

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies Limited has elevated current board member Rajeev Kumar Mehta as its Non-Executive Chairman.

Rajeev is a pioneer and innovator in global IT solutions and consulting. He served as the President of Cognizant where he took Cognizant from being a small regional IT firm to more than US$ 16 Bn in revenue. During his tenure at Cognizant, he held a variety of roles including Group CEO – IT Services and Group CEO – Industries and Markets, amongst others.

Atul Nishar, founder of Hexaware, will step down from his current role as Chairman and will continue with Hexaware as Chairman Emeritus.

"Having had the privilege of founding Hexaware close to three decades ago and continuing as Chairman under the ownership of Baring Private Equity Asia, I welcome Rajeev as Chairman and wish him the best of luck in leading the Board to continue to grow Hexaware and its capabilities," said Atul Nishar.

"Atul is inseparable from Hexaware and will always be a part of our folklore and hearts. Thank you Atul for creating Hexaware and continuing to be a guiding force. We all look forward to benefitting from Rajeev's vast experience and strategic leadership to guide Hexaware's continued growth," said R. Srikrishna, CEO of Hexaware Technologies.

"As Chairman of Hexaware, I await the opportunity of working with Baring Private Equity Asia, the board and management team to continue to transform Hexaware, with its investments behind high quality technical talent and digital technologies focused on its strategy of 'Automate Everything, Cloudify Everything and Transform Customer Experience'," said Rajeev Mehta.

