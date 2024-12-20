Hexaware Wins 2024 ISG Star of Excellence™ Universal (Global) Region Award with 86.7 CX Score

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, an IT services and solutions provider, has won the 2024 ISG Star of Excellence™ Universal (Global) Region and CX Star Performer awards. These accolades are one of the industry's top honors for technology and business service providers, recognizing those who uphold the highest standards of customer service, as determined by direct feedback from enterprise customers.

The awards celebrate organizations excelling in six critical pillars of customer experience: Collaboration and Transparency; Execution and Delivery; Innovation and Thought Leadership; Governance and Compliance; People and Cultural Fit, and Business Continuity and Flexibility.

The winners were chosen from among a group of more than 3,000 service providers and technology providers that ISG analyzes and evaluates each year across diverse geographies, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. In addition to Hexaware, the other finalists for the award include Accenture, EY, Tech Mahindra, and Persistent. For the Universal Region award, there were many other eligible providers, but Hexaware received the highest CX scores across all regions after qualifying the eligibility criteria.

"We are deeply honored to receive the ISG Star of Excellence™ 2024 Universal (Global) Region and CX Star Performer awards," said R Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director, Hexaware Technologies. "Achieving an exceptional CX score of 86.4—far surpassing the Top 60 Benchmark Average of 75.0—reflects our unwavering commitment to placing our customers at the heart of everything we do. These accolades affirm our dedication to delivering transformative, customer-focused solutions that drive meaningful impact for our clients."

Jan Erik Aase, Global Head – ISG Provider Lens™ Program, said, "In today's rapidly evolving business environment, being recognized as a trusted partner requires more than just technological capability—it demands a deep and sustained focus on customer success. Hexaware's continuous recognition in the ISG Star of Excellence™ program underscores its ability to consistently deliver exceptional value and build strong, trusted partnerships with clients across industries, technologies, and regions. Their ability to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing world sets a high standard for customer excellence."

Heiko Henkes, Head – ISG Star of Excellence™ Program, said, "Hexaware's repeated success in the ISG Star of Excellence™ program is a testament to their unique ability to engage and mobilize their client base to share authentic feedback across regions, industries, and technologies. Winning awards such as the universal emerging technology, industry, and global region categories year after year showcases their operational excellence and their deep commitment to understanding and delivering on their customers' needs. This 2024 win further solidifies their position as one of the leaders in customer satisfaction and highlights the growing influence of our program in identifying truly exceptional providers."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

"Hexaware Technologies Limited (the "Company") is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated September 6, 2024 ("DRHP") with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The DRHP is available on the websites of our Company, at https://hexaware.com, SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in as well as on the websites of the book running lead managers, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, and IIFL Securities Limited, at https://www.investmentbank.kotak.com, https://www.online.citibank.co.in/rhtm/citigroupglobalscreen1.htm, https://www.jpmipl.com, https://www.business.hsbc.co.in/en-gb/regulations/hsbc-securities-and-capital-market, and https://www.iiflcap.com respectively, and the websites of the stock exchange(s) at https://www.nseindia.com and https://www.bseindia.com, respectively. Any potential investor should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, see "Risk Factors" of the RHP, when available. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for any investment decision."

Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.