Hexcal to Unveil Revolutionary Workspace Solutions at CES 2025: Empowering the Future of Work and Design

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexcal, an innovator in workspace products and solutions, is set to exhibit at CES 2025, one of the world's largest and most influential technology trade shows, taking place in Las Vegas, USA, from January 7 to January 10, 2025.

Under the theme "Perfect Your Workspace. Perfect Your Work." Hexcal will showcase a range of cutting-edge solutions that seamlessly blend innovation, style, and functionality, with the goal of transforming home offices, creative studios, and corporate workspaces. This marks Hexcal's debut at CES, where the company will unveil its latest product lineup designed to enhance comfort, productivity, and aesthetics for modern professionals.

Exhibition Details

Location: Las Vegas , USA

Booth: Venetian Campus, Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D, Booth #51172

Venetian Campus, Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D, Booth #51172 Exhibition Period: January 7 (Tuesday) to January 10 (Friday), 2025, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (local time)

Main Exhibits

Hexcal Studio

As the flagship product of Hexcal, Hexcal Studio combines cutting-edge design, functionality, and sustainability to redefine the modern workspace. The versatile workstation serves as a monitor stand, while providing professional-grade power access for up to 14 electronic devices. Featuring patented cable management design, an immersive lighting system, and premium materials for durability, Hexcal Studio offers a seamless, organized, and inspiring environment that enhances desk experience and productivity. Visitors at CES 2025 will have the opportunity to experience this innovative product firsthand and see how it is transforming the way professionals work.

Standing Desk Solutions

Hexcal will showcase its innovative Standing Desk Solutions , engineered to support a healthier, more adaptable work environment. These desks offer smooth transitions between sitting and standing positions, enabling users to optimize their workspace for maximum comfort and efficiency. With built-in smart technology, Hexcal's standing desks cater to the evolving needs of modern professionals seeking both functionality and ergonomics.

Premium Desk Accessories

Hexcal's premium desk accessories provide essential functionality while enhancing the aesthetic of your workspace design. The collection features a desk mat bundle for protection and comfort, along with single and heavy-duty monitor arms for flexible screen positioning.The Desk Mat Bundle features a durable vegan leather mat and an ergonomic wrist cushion with a magnetic design for added stability. The Single Monitor Arm offers precise, adjustable positioning for monitors up to 35" and 24 lbs, while the Heavy Duty Monitor Arm supports ultrawide displays up to 49" and 44 lbs, ideal for gaming setups. These premium accessories integrate seamlessly with other Hexcal products, creating a flexible and efficient workspace.

About Hexcal

Hexcal was founded by a visionary team of scientists, engineers, and architects united by a shared mission: to transform how the world perceives and interacts with workspaces. We specialize in designing premium desk products and accessories tailored for professionals and office workers, seamlessly blending functionality, ergonomics, and aesthetics.

At Hexcal, we believe that a thoughtfully crafted workspace is more than just a place to work—it's a platform for creativity, productivity, and innovation. By redefining workspace standards, we aim to empower individuals to excel in their pursuits and reach their full potential.

Join us in reshaping the future of workstyles, one workspace at a time.

