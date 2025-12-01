Gordon Ramsay, Nancy Silverton, Dominique Crenn, Clare Smyth, Paul Ainsworth Take Viewers Behind-The-Scenes Of Their Craft

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HexClad, the revolutionary cookware innovator that's become essential in kitchens worldwide, is charting new territory with "Open to Close," an unflinching documentary series that goes behind the scenes with culinary legends, exposing the intensity, artistry, and unwavering commitment it takes to run elite restaurants at the highest level.

HEXCLAD PREMIERES “OPEN TO CLOSE,” AN UNFILTERED LOOK AT THE RELENTLESS RHYTHM OF THE WORLD’S BEST RESTAURANTS

Featuring industry icons and HexClad Culinary Council members Gordon Ramsay, Nancy Silverton, Dominique Crenn, Clare Smyth, and Paul Ainsworth, "Open to Close" gives viewers a front row seat to the madness, magic and mastery of the pros. From the tallest restaurant in Europe - London's Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High helmed by Executive Head Chef James Goodyear - to the only female chef-owned three-Michelin-starred restaurant in the US, Atelier Crenn in San Francisco, the full series premieres as a feature-length documentary on December 1, free to stream exclusively on Tubi, with individual episodes launching biweekly on YouTube beginning December 3.

"'Open to Close' gives audiences an inside look at what it takes to run some of the world's most extraordinary restaurants, revealing how exceptional cooking comes down to three things: the right tools, genuine passion, and never settling," said Daniel Winer, Co-Founder & CEO of HexClad. "We're proud to spotlight the chefs who inspire us and honor the innovation, dedication, and craftsmanship that defines both their work and ours."

Developed entirely in-house at HexClad and helmed by award-winning director George Wasgatt, this five-episode series marks the first time a DTC cookware brand has produced and distributed a premium documentary at this scale. Told through stunning cinematic storytelling, the series reveals what's truly required to deliver world-class cuisine day in and day out and the tools that make it possible.

"'Open to Close' pulls back the curtain on what really happens in a professional kitchen, the pressure, the chaos, the precision," said Gordon Ramsay, HexClad Partner. "HexClad is built for chefs who push boundaries, and this series captures that spirit perfectly."

Since its founding in 2016, HexClad has redefined the cookware industry with its patented hybrid technology and signature stainless-steel hexagon design. What began as a direct-to-consumer startup has evolved into a global, billion-dollar brand setting new standards in performance, design, and cultural relevance. Today, HexClad continues to push the category forward through continued innovation, bold alliances, and a vision that blends culinary excellence with modern lifestyle.

To watch the full series, visit Tubi beginning December 1.

ABOUT HEXCLAD

HexClad is a global premium kitchenware brand based in Los Angeles, known for its patented hybrid technology that combines stainless steel with nonstick for unmatched performance, durability, and ease-of-use. Since its founding in 2016, HexClad has redefined modern cooking tools with a full line of high-performance products, including cookware, cutlery, cutting boards, aprons, and kitchen accessories. Sold through direct-to-consumer channels and strategic retail partners, HexClad has built a passionate global following by empowering cooks of all levels with products that break rules and challenge convention. The brand was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America 2023-2025. Learn more at www.hexclad.com .

