Hey Big Spender! Dating.com Reveals Majority of Singles are Ready to Put Their Dollars Where the (First) Dates Are

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than a year of virtual dates and social discoveries, singles around the world are ready to break the bank, try new experiences, and go all out this year. Dating.com, part of the Dating Group and the company behind numerous online dating sites, releases today data outlining the anticipated spending habits for first dates.

It's no surprise that online dating skyrocketed over the past year with increases in virtual dates, coffees, games, and streaming movies together. Now that more people are ready to venture out of the home, how much are they willing spend? Dating.com surveyed its members to unveil how deep they are going to empty their pockets, and found:

75% of singles plan to spend more than $100 on a meal

on a meal 65% of respondents are planning to take their first date on an excursion or outdoor adventure. Of the 65%, 40% plan to spend more than $500

45% of those surveyed had made connections with people in other cities and plan to visit them to meet in person for the first time. Of those who plan to travel:

25% would spend more than $1,000



55% would spend between $500 and $999

and

20% would spend less than $500

45% of respondents feel indifferent about who pays for the first date, while the majority feel the person who initiated the date should pay

More than 20% of those surveyed are planning an international getaway for their first time meeting

78% of those surveyed plan on paying for their date's car ride home after their plans wrap up

37% of singles plan to bring a gift – be it flowers or wine – and 20% of daters intend on sending a gift the next day

"It's no surprise that singles are ready to spend this year," says Maria Sullivan, Vice President and Dating Expert of Dating.com. "From museums to exclusive restaurants – and even island excursions – our members are excited about the prospect of impressing on the first date. A first impression is important in setting the foundation for a healthy and successful relationship and people from around the world are ready to explore and try new things."

Meeting in person for the first time can be nerve-wracking, but breaking through the jitters will help set the stage for success. Maria's tips for first dates include:

Hit the gym before your date.

Instead of letting your nervous energy bottle up, hit the gym and let it all out. This tactic helps to get rid of those first date jitters not only because it will help you relax, but it will also get your endorphins flowing creating a sense of confidence and happiness.

Have a glass of wine.

Having one glass of wine will help your body relax before your date and put your mind at ease. However, it is not a good idea to show up to a date drunk, so just try to stick to one glass for now.

Read the menu.

If your first date involves a meal, take a look at the menu before you arrive so your attention can be on your date and the conversation. Don't worry about what you order either – eating in front of a potential love interest can be daunting but make light of it and just enjoy yourself!

Put your date in the friend zone for the night.

Telling yourself that you are just meeting up with a friend is a lot less nerve wracking than meeting a potential romantic interest for the first time. Removing expectations and friend zoning your date will help to reduce your anxiety and lower your fear of rejection.

Listen to your favorite upbeat music.

Keeping yourself distracted is a good way to fight first date jitters because you will not be over thinking everything that can go wrong. The easiest way is too blast your favorite music. You will be too busy singing and dancing to overthink the night.

Avoid small talk.

Think about some questions in advance, that will help you get to know your date. It's easy to talk about the weather or your busy work day but avoid those awkward moments of silence by preparing a few questions that will help you really learn about the person you're with.

Just Breathe.

When in doubt, breathe it out. If you cannot seem to get rid of your jitters, find a comfortable place to sit and breathe. Taking multiple deep breaths will help to relax your body and ease your mind. Breathe in calm, happy thoughts, and breathe out any tension and worry.

