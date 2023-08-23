HEY, DELICIOUS! FALL INDULGENCES HAVE ARRIVED AT THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF®

Global Coffee and Tea Leader Brings Back its Pumpkin Lineup, and Introduces the Valencia Orange Cream Cold Brew Tea and Salted Caramel Mocha Latte & Ice Blended® Drink for Fall

LOS ANGELES , Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oh my gourd, it's nearly fall at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. The iconic Southern California favorite serving premium coffee and tea for the past 60 years has launched its fall seasonal menu with new and returning beverages that embrace the delicious flavors of the season. The menu includes the highly anticipated return of the Pumpkin collection of beverages, and the all-new Valencia Orange Cream Cold Brew Tea and Salted Caramel Mocha Latte and Ice Blended® Drink.

"Our fall menu really celebrates the nostalgic sweet, spicy and savory flavors of the season, complete with pumpkin, chocolate and even orange," said Sanjiv Razdan, President of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. "We are excited to see our guests enjoy and indulge in their favorite flavors and beverages that are all made with the highest quality coffee and tea that are globally sourced and perfectly roasted and prepared."

The fall menu offerings are available to guests now through October 31, 2023 and feature:

Pumpkin Latte, Iced Latte & Ice Blended ® drink – The fall favorite is back! These Pumpkin beverages are a creamy blend of authentic pumpkin flavor combined with a delicate and festive blend of nutmeg and cinnamon. Made with real pumpkin puree. Can be made with coffee and in pure style.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew – The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's signature Cold Brew with Pumpkin and a hint of vanilla bean, finished with a vanilla cream cap, a sweetened cold velvety smooth foam.

NEW! Salted Caramel Mocha Latte, Iced Latte, and Ice Blended® Drink – New to the fall menu, these beverages feature The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's signature 5-bean espresso blend that is highlighted by a salted, buttery caramel flavor and Special Dutch chocolate powder that creates a sweet and savory beverage, perfect any time of day.

NEW! Valencia Orange Cream Cold Brew Tea – A new addition to The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's Cold Brew Tea Platform. This refreshing beverage is a harmonious combination of sweet Valencia Orange flavor and full-bodied Ceylon tea, then topped with a smooth vanilla cream cap.

NEW! Pumpkin Old-Fashioned Donut – New and just for fall, the pumpkin donut is perfectly spiced and glazed, and will complement all of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's beverages.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf also recently introduced the Everyday Essentials menu, where everyone can enjoy the best in coffee and tea for everyday prices. The everyday value menu features breakfast and drink bundles, a selection of rotating premium coffees and teas, and food items that are thoughtfully priced to make everyday indulgence accessible.

For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

International Coffee & Tea Leaf, LLC, doing business as The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has 1,094 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

