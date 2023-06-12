Hey, King of Prussia: Topgolf Opens on June 19

Just outside Philadelphia and near King of Prussia Mall, Topgolf King of Prussia will be located at 588 North Gulph Road

DALLAS, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today it will open its King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, venue on Monday, June 19.

The Basics

On June 19, Topgolf opens its newest venue in King of Prussia.

Never been to a Topgolf venue? Think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment. You'll take aim at giant targets on the field while playing virtual courses or Topgolf's signature games like Angry Birds – and so you know, Topgolf celebrates the bad shots just as much as the beautiful swings.

Located at 588 North Gulph Road, Topgolf King of Prussia will be situated near the King of Prussia shopping mall, King of Prussia Town Center and the Village at Valley Forge .

shopping mall, King of Prussia Town Center and the . This will be Topgolf's third entertainment venue in Pennsylvania , following venues in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh .

, following venues in and . Globally, this will be Topgolf's 89th outdoor venue when it opens on June 19 .

. The venue will employ roughly 400 Playmakers. (That's what Topgolf calls its Associates!)

100% Golf

Topgolf King of Prussia will have 102 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning three levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

The venue is equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other metrics.

Bonus: On Tuesdays, game play is half-off!

Players can even partake in lessons through Topgolf's Coach program, led by the venue's Director of Instruction.

100% Not Golf

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. That's why a full-service restaurant manned by executive chefs, a 28-foot video wall, more than 200 HDTVs, music and year-round family-friendly programming is just as much a part of the Topgolf experience.

Private event rooms and an outdoor area with backyard games also offer the ideal location for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What She Said

Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray: "We want to bring more play to the world and are thrilled that King of Prussia is our next place to be able to do that. It's not about how good you are at golf or if you even know how to hold a club – we can help with that. We just want you to have a good time."

For more info on Topgolf King of Prussia, visit the venue's location page . Those interested in joining the team can apply on Topgolf's career website.

About Topgolf

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) brand, Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 80+ venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile games and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. Learn more at topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

Topgolf Media Contact:

Grace Dieb

Email: [email protected]com

SOURCE Topgolf