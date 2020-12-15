Hey Orlando! 'Espresso' Yourself at 7-Eleven® Stores' Hot New Beverage Bars

7-Eleven has dramatically expanded and enhanced its hot and cold beverage menu as a result of its biggest beverage bar renovation ever. Not only that, the convenience retailer also ups its coffee game with pastries and cookies, baked on-site in newly installed ovens.

But first, coffee. Touchscreen machines let coffee aficionados and amateurs alike brew custom hot coffee drinks such as lattes, cappuccinos and espresso shots in just seconds. Hot coffee drinks are made bean to cup, meaning coffee beans are ground for every single serving. And something else that's cool. For those who prefer a cold cup of joe, self-serve taps dispense cold beverages like nitro cold brew, cold brew and tea.

But wait, 7-Eleven can top that. Or each coffee customer can, topping off their drink of choice with flavored syrups, creamers, sweeteners and toppings at the expansive condiment station – all at no additional charge. As with all proprietary 7-Eleven beverages, the cup size determines the price, not what goes in it – whether it's a tall hot cup of Colombian or an iced latte with nonfat milk, an extra shot of espresso and sugar-free hazelnut syrup. The cost of a custom cup is a far cry from typical coffeehouse prices.

Maybe the only thing that smells better than brewed coffee is freshly baked pastries and cookies. Croissants, cookies and pastries are baked in-store and pulled hot from the oven multiple times a day.

"This new coffee experience is a game-changer for our customers, not to mention the straight-out-of-the-oven baked goods," said 7-Eleven Chief of Staff and Innovation Implementation Leader Dave Strachan. "For under $4, you can get a fresh-baked croissant and a freshly brewed latte customized with the syrups and creamers of your choice. Many coffeehouses would charge at least twice that much. Our expanded beverage assortment, baked-in-store cookies and pastries, self-serve grill and hot foods give Orlando customers what they're looking for with even more convenience and at a great value."

Here's a do-it-yourself primer on what's new at participating 7-Eleven stores:

Espresso machines – Customers tap the screen to select their favorite specialty coffee drinks – lattes, espressos, cappuccinos, Americanos and more. Options include size, dark espresso roast or medium espresso, hot or cold, and whole or skim milk. Serious coffee-drinkers can add a double espresso shot as well.

– Customers tap the screen to select their favorite specialty coffee drinks – lattes, espressos, cappuccinos, Americanos and more. Options include size, dark espresso roast or medium espresso, hot or cold, and whole or skim milk. Serious coffee-drinkers can add a double espresso shot as well. Bean-to-cup brewers – Touchscreens let customers choose a freshly brewed cup, hot or iced. Selections include what size cup and either medium or bold intensity coffee beans. Customers know their coffee is fresh because the beans are ground for every cup.

– Touchscreens let customers choose a freshly brewed cup, hot or iced. Selections include what size cup and either medium or bold intensity coffee beans. Customers know their coffee is fresh because the beans are ground for every cup. Brews on tap – Cold brew, nitro cold brew and iced teas … Customers, who prefer their coffee cold or other iced beverages, have lots of choices on tap.

– Cold brew, nitro cold brew and iced teas … Customers, who prefer their coffee cold or other iced beverages, have lots of choices on tap. Bake In Store Cookies and Pastries – Hot cookies and croissants are baked in store throughout the day. The freshly baked aroma fills the store and notifies the customers that these great tasting products are ready for them.

– Hot cookies and croissants are baked in store throughout the day. The freshly baked aroma fills the store and notifies the customers that these great tasting products are ready for them. Grab-and-Go Food Service – New self-serve food cases and roller grills enable customers to quickly grab their selection and go for ultimate convenience during the busiest times of the day.

7-Eleven will continue to serve its popular flavored and decaf drip coffees from new servers, using soft heat to maintain a constant temperature. Hot chocolate, chai tea latte and other dispensed specialty drinks are also available.

The company has expanded its new beverage and food platforms to stores in Long Island, NY and plans to scale to more stores around the country in 2021.

As the world continues to respond to the shifting pandemic, 7–Eleven has enhanced its standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, including increased frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces. All store associates are required to wear masks and gloves when serving customers. Acrylic shields have been installed at checkout registers as added protection for customers and employees. Customers are asked to practice physical distancing in stores by standing 6 feet away from each other in line, and also have access to disposable gloves, tissues and sanitizer stations while shopping.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7–Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7–Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

