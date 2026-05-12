PayPal Announces New Global Goal to Support 25 Million People and Small Businesses by 2030

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Small Business Month, PayPal today announced a new global goal to support 25 million people and small businesses with the resources, skills, and training they need to thrive in the digital economy. The goal is outlined in PayPal's 2025 Global Impact Report, published today, and reflects the company's continued focus on expanding economic opportunity and helping entrepreneurs thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

"Small businesses are the backbone of the global economy, and at PayPal, we believe digital technologies can help level the playing field," said Amy Bonitatibus, Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer at PayPal. "By equipping entrepreneurs with the tools, training, and access they need to innovate and compete, we can help strengthen economic opportunity and resilience in communities around the world."

For more than two decades, PayPal has helped small businesses start, scale, and thrive by expanding access to digital financial tools. For example, PayPal has provided access to more than $30 billion in capital through more than 1.4 million loans and cash advances to over 420,000 business accounts globally, expanding access to business funding in underserved communities where traditional financing options may be limited.

PayPal's commitment to supporting entrepreneurs also includes long-standing partnerships that expand financial inclusion around the world. In 2025, PayPal marked 20 years of partnership with Kiva.org, helping facilitate more than $2.4 billion in loans to microbusinesses across more than 80 countries.

Read more about PayPal's corporate sustainability and impact initiatives, including programs to support small businesses, in its 2025 Global Impact Report.

About PayPal

Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com/, and https://investor.pypl.com/.

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SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.