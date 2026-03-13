HeyGears Launches New Clear Resin and Transparent 3D Printing Solution - Now Available on Amazon

IRVINE, Calif., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HeyGears has launched its first clear 3D printing resin for Reflex RS & RS Turbo 3D printers, UltraPrint Production PAF10 Clear, alongside its Transparent Solution - featuring step-by-step workflows to create outstanding transparent 3D printed effects. This enables more users to 3D print high-clarity models with premium-level results. The company has also launched its HEYGEARS Official Store on Amazon, expanding access to HeyGears' professional 3D printing products.

PAF10 Clear Resin: Achieve Superior Clarity and Precision for Every Print

PAF10 Clear resin offers 82% light transmittance, allowing 3D printed parts to achieve crystal-like clarity. It provides stunning transparency, enhancing the visual presentation of prototypes or display models. With ultra-fine detail down to 0.08 mm, it is ideal for intricate designs that require sharp edges.

PAF10 Clear resin is also formulated with yellowing resistance, for long-lasting clarity even with prolonged use. With 46% elongation at break, the resin offers an optimal balance of flexibility and strength, making it ideal for delicate accessories, miniatures, and small structures that need both resilience and precision.

The HeyGears Transparent Solution: Complete Workflows for Transparent Parts

Along with the new PAF10 Clear resin, HeyGears has introduced its Transparent Solution, offering a complete workflow for premium-grade clear 3D printed products. The Transparent Solution includes standardized processes from design guidelines to finished part post-processing steps, including sanding, dying and coating.

By following these workflows, users can efficiently turn their creative designs and models into professional-quality products with crystal-like transparency, matte transparency and colored transparent effects that can meet final expectations. HeyGears' Transparent Solution is perfect for individual makers as well as businesses looking to reliably produce high-quality transparent 3D printed parts, such as consumer products and gaming miniatures. For more details about this solution, visit: https://store.heygears.com/pages/transparent-solutions

Shop HeyGears Products on Amazon

HeyGears has also launched its official Amazon storefront, further expanding access to its professional 3D printers, materials, and accessories, including the new PAF10 Clear resin with special savings including up to 40% off the Reflex RS, up to 30% off the Reflex RS Turbo 3D printers, up to 26% off the new PAF10 Clear resin, and even more discounts.

Explore more on Amazon.

With the launch of PAF10 Clear resin, the introduction of the Transparent Solution, and the debut of HEYGEARS Official Store on Amazon, HeyGears is further strengthening its ecosystem for professional 3D printing. These new offerings provide users with a more complete path to high-quality transparent parts, combining advanced 3D printing materials, practical workflow guidance, and broader product access worldwide.

To learn more about HeyGears products, visit store.heygears.com or contact [email protected].

