HG Insights Announces 2026 TrustRadius Trusted Seller Verification Recipients

The Trusted Seller verification recognizes vendors that provide up-to-date product information and follow ethical, transparent review generation practices on TrustRadius

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HG Insights today announced that TrustRadius, an HG Insights Company and the most trusted buyer intelligence platform for business technology, has recognized 115 products from 52 vendors with its Trusted Seller verification over the past year. The Trusted Seller verification helps buyers identify vendors that uphold ethical review sourcing practices, respond to customer feedback, and maintain accurate and up-to-date product information.

TrustRadius Trusted Seller Verification

Vendors receive the Trusted Seller verification on their TrustRadius profile after meeting the company's strict criteria, which include:

Regularly source reviews to provide up-to-date product feedback including at least 10 unbiased reviews within the 12 months prior to applying

Disclose their review sourcing methodology to TrustRadius, including any use of incentives

Provide equal opportunity for product users to share honest and unbiased feedback

Respond to published customer reviews when needed

Maintain an accurate and up-to-date product profile

The Trusted Seller verification reinforces TrustRadius' commitment to delivering authentic and trustworthy content to buyers through rigorous transparency and ethical review standards. Since the program launched in 2025, only 279 products have met the qualification criteria, underscoring the program's high standards for participation.

According to TrustRadius data, 57% of buyers who visit the platform plan to make a purchase decision within three months, making reliable product insights especially valuable during the buying process. The Trusted Seller verification highlights vendors who prioritize positive customer experiences, which can help improve buyer confidence.

"Trusted Seller delivers value to both buyers and vendors by highlighting companies that follow ethical review generation practices," said Rajat Bhatnagar, SVP of Growth at HG Insights, TrustRadius' parent company. "Because of the program's rigorous standards, vendors that earn the verification demonstrate a clear commitment to providing trustworthy product reviews and accurate information throughout the buying journey."

More information about the TrustRadius Trusted Seller verification program, including the full list of recipients, is available on the TrustRadius blog.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius, an HG Insights Company, is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. Through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer reviews, buyers are enabled to make confident decisions. TrustRadius also empowers technology brands to capture and activate the authentic voice of customers, which improves products, buyer trust, and engagement with in-market buyers. TrustRadius was acquired by HG Insights in June 2025.

SOURCE HG Insights