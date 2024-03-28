HGTV ANNOUNCES WINNER OF HGTV URBAN OASIS 2023 IN LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY

Phyliss Jackson-Polk of New Orleans, Louisiana, is the Recipient of the Grand Prize Package Valued at Over $850,000

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HGTV, a member of the Warner Bros. Discovery family of brands, today announced the winner of the HGTV Urban Oasis 2023 is Phyliss Jackson-Polk of New Orleans, LA. The prize package is valued over $850,000 and includes a newly built, fully furnished home, an all-new 2023 Mercedes-Benz® GLC SUV, and $50,000 from Viva® along with a 5-year supply of the softest, most durable paper towels. The home was constructed by local builder Twin Spires Remodeling. The home's interior design is by Brian Patrick Flynn.

Phyliss was randomly drawn from over 73 million entries to the sweepstakes, which lasted from October 2, 2023 to November 21, 2023. She has entered all HGTV Home Giveaways for the past few years, applying twice per day, every day. When it comes to what she loves most about the home, Phyliss is excited about the upper deck porch, as she loves to drink coffee and sit outside. She also loves the yellow front door, comparing it to "sunshine."

"I never thought this would happen to me. I thought it was a prank until I saw Brian at my door," said Phyliss when asked about the surprise news. "Tears started rolling down my face because it was just so surreal that this was actually happening to me."

Phyliss is a deaconess at her local church and resides in New Orleans with her partner Clark. Her niece Tasha and nephew Lloyd helped arrange the big surprise, telling Phyliss she won the home. Her family said that this win was well deserved as Phyliss constantly gives back to her community and even sends out inspirational messages to over a hundred people every day.

The four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home sits at approximately 2,259 square feet. Bringing inspiration from Kentucky's nature, the home combines modern luxury with Southern charm, including homages to the history of the city. Highlights include a huge, open-concept first floor that includes a living room with custom-made cabinetry, a light-filled dining room and a kitchen with dark blue throughout and brass finishes. A secret door leads to a convenient powder room and the backyard patio is easily accessible from the kitchen. The backyard is an entertainer's dream, with a porch, dining area and a large lawn space with plenty of room for games and guests. The primary suite evokes the green rolling hills of Kentucky with two walk-in closets and a large main bathroom complete with two separate vanities. The second floor is a multifunctional loft space which features two guest bedrooms and a guest bathroom, as well as a multipurpose room and a modern second-floor outdoor patio.

Sponsors of the HGTV Urban Oasis 2023 include ADT LLC, Kohler Co., LL Flooring, Mercedes-Benz USA, Reckitt, VELUX® No Leak Skylights, Viva® and Wayfair®.

