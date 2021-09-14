HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams Announces Its 2022 Color Collection of the Year

Available exclusively at Lowe's stores nationwide and on Lowes.com, the designer-inspired Color Collection of the Year includes 10 complementary colors that are influenced by global lifestyle trends to create a reveal-worthy style that all HGTV fans desire. Influenced by our need to find respite from our day-to-day, Aleutian, the distinguished 2022 Color of the Year, is a beautiful, washed indigo that helps create a space for refuge. Use the palette to easily coordinate paint colors and décor to create your own personal sanctuary anchored in design-forward trends.

"This palette is designed to simplify color selection for a perfectly coordinated home design. Color combinations within Softened Refuge Color Collection can easily be used to craft spaces that help promote positive physical and mental wellbeing," says Ashley Banbury, HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams Senior Color Designer. "The 2022 Color Collection of the Year exemplifies doing more with less, giving a sense of comfort and calmness with color."

Incorporating colors inspired by simplicity and serenity can create spaces that transform the home into a soothing and comfortable space. This palette helps to design homes that fuel creativity and productivity, while promoting an inviting and tranquil lifestyle. The combination of softened tones keeps things easy and uncomplicated, leaving colors that feel balanced and meaningful.

Here is the 2022 Color Collection of the Year, distinguished 2022 Color of the Year and a look at the paint colors that articulate each trend:

2022 COLOR OF THE YEAR, ALEUTIAN (HGSW3355) : This cool blue is grounded by the warmth of its red undertone, bridging the gap between the warm and cool tones we are bringing into the home. Aleutian is the foundation of the Color Collection of the Year, perfectly mingling with all colors within Softened Refuge.

2022 COLOR COLLECTION OF THE YEAR, SOFTENED REFUGE: This palette showcases how home design is fluid, flexible and approachable; simplicity and comfort are the key design actions in the home. This Color Collection is soft and natural, emphasizing that our home is our own personal sanctuary. The combination of softened tones has been thoughtfully curated by design experts to be mixed and matched in any combination for a perfectly cohesive look.

Black Fox (HGSW3471)



Whole Wheat (HGSW2186)



Canvas Tan (HGSW4018)



Retreat (HGSW3283)



Perfect Greige (HGSW2475)



Stone Isle (HGSW1796)

(HGSW1796)

Emerging Taupe (HGSW3035)



Aleutian (HGSW3355)



Slate Tile (HGSW1472)



Alabaster (HGSW4031)

The colors within the Softened Refuge Color Collection are available exclusively at your local Lowe's and on Lowes.com. For more information on HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams 2022 Color Collection of the Year, please visit: hgtvhomebysherwinwilliams.com/color-trends

About HGTV Home®by Sherwin-Williams

HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams launched in 2011, uniting the design expertise of HGTV, and the legendary quality of Sherwin-Williams paints. HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams delivers premium paints and designer-curated Color Collections that can be mixed and matched any in combination to create whole home harmony and bring design dreams to life. Available exclusively at Lowe's. For more information visit www.hgtvhomebysherwinwilliams.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. The Group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy ®, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot®, Dupli-Color® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. For more information, visit www.Sherwin-Williams.com.

About HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 79 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.9 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

