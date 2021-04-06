HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams Announces Ovation Plus Interior Paint & Primer

"We want to help people take charge of their spaces in 2021 by introducing a new product that allows them to experience one of our high-end brands at a new introductory price," says Krystal Mindeck, HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams Senior Product Manager. "Ovation Plus Interior Paint and Primer joins other HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams products Infinity and Showcase for a complete interior paint lineup."

HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams Ovation Plus Interior Paint & Primer product characteristics include:

Beautiful coverage: Goes on smooth for easy and consistent coverage while applying evenly for uniform application.

Goes on smooth for easy and consistent coverage while applying evenly for uniform application. Lasting finish: Confidently hides previously painted colors and includes excellent scrub and stain resistance to ensure your new color won't fade under pressure.

Confidently hides previously painted colors and includes excellent scrub and stain resistance to ensure your new color won't fade under pressure. Zero VOC: Zero volatile organic compounds mean you can be confident it's safe for you and your entire family.

Zero volatile organic compounds mean you can be confident it's safe for you and your entire family. Mold- and mildew-resistant finish: Its antimicrobial coating provides a mold- and mildew-resistant finish that easily gives your walls a lasting finish that's as durable as it is beautiful.

Its antimicrobial coating provides a mold- and mildew-resistant finish that easily gives your walls a lasting finish that's as durable as it is beautiful. 100% acrylic: The highest quality paint that better adheres to surfaces.

The highest quality paint that better adheres to surfaces. Affordable: Offers an entry point for those who may be new to home improvement projects or looking to make small changes without committing to a higher priced paint.

HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams Ovation Plus Interior Paint and Primer is available in four sheens: Flat, Eggshell, Satin and Semi-Gloss at an affordable price range of $29.98 to $35.98 per gallon and backed by a lifetime limited warranty. To purchase, visit your local Lowe's or online at Lowes.com. For more information on HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, please visit HGTVHomebySherwinWilliams.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. The company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit Sherwin.com.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 84 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.5 million people each month; a social footprint of 25.7 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

SOURCE HGTV HOME by Sherwin-Williams

Related Links

http://HGTVHomebySherwinWilliams.com

