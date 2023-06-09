HGTV SMART HOME 2023 IN SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, SWEEPSTAKES TO CLOSE ON JUNE 9

The Winner Will Receive a Prize Package Valued at Over $2.2 Million

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HGTV® Smart Home 2023 located in Santa Fe, NM, will close its sweepstakes on June 9, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET. The prize package, valued at over $2.2 million, includes the newly built, fully furnished home, an all-new, all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan and $100,000. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com, where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features.

Santa Fe, NM, sits at the base of the southern Rocky Mountains and is home to a vibrant art scene and history that makes it a city unlike any other. The city spans from traditional to contemporary, boasting a deep rooted history and culture that is woven throughout its museums, music, theater, markets and cuisine. Made for every season, Santa Fe provides skiing and expansive trail systems for hikers, mountain bikers, road cyclists, walkers and outdoor enthusiasts. 

The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home sits at approximately 3,095 square feet on nearly two acres of land. With nods to the local culture, the home combines luxury with traditional, infusing technology into every facet of the home. Highlights include a state-of-the art kitchen with technologically advanced appliances including a digital-range hood over the stove, all next to a stylish dining space. The open concept floor plan is filled with natural light and leads you to the many lush outdoor spaces. An outdoor kitchen complete with dining area is perfect for hosting and the backyard features multiple lounge areas, a spa plunge pool and firepit. From the living room bar, drinks and snacks can be sent up via a dumbwaiter to the rooftop deck, providing gorgeous views of the surrounding area. The main bedroom brings together earthy, natural tones with sleek luxurious black and features a large bathroom and expansive closet. Smart solutions are located throughout the home, with a focus on the kitchen, the outdoor spaces, the bedrooms and the laundry room.

The home was designed by architecture firm Lorn Tryk Architects PC, built by local builder Boss Builders and includes landscape design by Bespoke Garden Plans. The home's interior design is by Tiffany Brooks.

Sponsors of the HGTV Smart Home 2023 include Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), Kohler Co., LL Flooring, Mercedes-Benz USA, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number®, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Trex Company, LLC, Valspar® and VELUX® No Leak Skylights.

ABOUT HGTV
HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 77 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.6 million people each month; a social footprint of 28 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. HGTV is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, a leading global media and entertainment company available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., including territories, possessions, and commonwealths, age 21 or older at Promotion start date. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Giveaway starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023 through 5 p.m. ET on Friday, June 9, 2023. For full Official Rules and prize disclosures, visit https://www.HGTV.com/sweepstakes/HGTV-smart-home/sweepstakes/rules. To enter, visit https://www.HGTV.com/sweepstakes/HGTV-smart-home/sweepstakes or https://www.foodnetwork.com/sponsored/sweepstakes/HGTV-smart-home-sweepstakes. Sponsored by Discovery Communications, LLC, 230 Park Avenue South, New York, New York 10003.

