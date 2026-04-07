HGTV UNVEILS HGTV ® SMART HOME 2026 IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA

Nestled in the heart of sunny Orlando, HGTV Smart Home 2026 seamlessly blends thoughtful technology with bold, curated design and a true sense of effortless living. Spanning more than 3,000 square feet, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is thoughtfully designed to embrace light-filled spaces and a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, creating an atmosphere that feels both energizing and relaxing. Outdoor living takes center stage with resort-style amenities that transform the backyard into a private oasis including a swim up bar, an outdoor projector, a putting green and a gourmet grill station. Inside, the home showcases a fresh take on Floridian style, where breezy textures, soft neutrals, rattan accents, and airy linen come together to create a look that is both elevated and inviting. Designed for fun and entertainment, the home features an upstairs game room with a multi-sport simulator and a sophisticated downstairs lounge with a multi-screen experience perfect for game day excitement and movie nights. At the heart of the home, open-concept living spaces are designed for connection and comfort, complemented by dynamic areas for both entertainment and relaxation, making this home functional as it is unforgettable.

Orlando is known for its lively energy, year-round sunshine, and world-class entertainment, making it one of the country's most dynamic destinations. At the heart of Central Florida, Orlando is home to globally recognized attractions like Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando, drawing visitors from around the world. Beyond the parks, the area offers a growing culinary scene, beautiful lakes, and easy access to nearby coastal getaways. With its mix of excitement and livability, Orlando provides the perfect balance of adventure, culture, and everyday convenience.

The home was built by Hartizen Homes, and the home interior design is by Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt.

"This home captures the vibrant energy of Orlando while embracing the relaxed, sunny lifestyle of Florida," said Brian Kleinschmidt. "We wanted every detail to be designed for fun, comfort and effortless living," added Mika Kleinschmidt.

"HGTV Smart Home 2026 inspires viewers with innovative solutions designed to enhance everyday life and elevate their homes,' said Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer and President, US Networks. "We're thrilled to invite viewers to explore this timeless Floridian retreat and enter for a chance to make it their own."

HGTV Smart Home 2026 features a lineup of sponsors whose products enhance both the style and functionality of the home. HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams provided the interior and exterior paint, creating a cohesive, polished look throughout. Homes.com played a role in the home's origin story, with its home search tools that helped Brian and Mika select the perfect lot for the home. SimpliSafe® equipped the home with a comprehensive, state-of-the-art security system, including indoor and outdoor cameras, glass break sensors, water sensors and a smart keypad for added peace of mind. Trex Company, Inc. brought elevated outdoor living to life with its decking, pergola, outdoor kitchen and stylish furnishings, along with thoughtful details like the fire table and front entry planter to create inviting spaces for relaxation and entertaining. Valspar® contributed a range of stains used across key design elements—from the front door and architectural accents to the Garage trellis, outdoor seating and covered back deck—adding depth and durability to the home's finishes.

The official entry period of the HGTV Smart Home 2026 giveaway is 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 through 5 p.m. ET on Friday, June 19, 2026. Eligible fans can enter daily at HGTV.com/Smart and FoodNetwork.com/SmartHome, where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features. Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Smart Home 2026 on Friday, April 24, 2026 at 7pm ET on HGTV, also available on HBO Max and discovery+ the same day.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 61 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of six million people each month; a social footprint of 30 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, X, Pinterest, Instagram, TikTok, Threads and YouTube. HGTV is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, a leading global media and entertainment company available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

SOURCE Warner Bros. Discovery/Home Giveaways