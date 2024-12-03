HGTV UNVEILS THE HGTV DREAM HOME 2025 IN BLUFFTON, SOUTH CAROLINA

The Winner Will Receive a Prize Package Valued at Over $2.2 Million

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HGTV, a member of the Warner Bros. Discovery family of brands, opened the doors today to HGTV Dream Home® 2025, a newly built, fully furnished home located in Bluffton, South Carolina. The winner of the sweepstakes will receive this fully furnished home, a new 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC, and $100,000 from Viva® along with a 5-year supply of Viva paper towels.

HGTV Dream Home 2025 Video Tour HGTV Dream Home 2025 Backyard

Unlock the charm of Lowcountry living with this timeless custom-built home, embodying coastal elegance and thoughtful design. Spanning over 3,000 square feet, this three-bedroom, threeand-a-half-bathroom home is a harmonious blend of classic Southern luxury and modern sophistication. Immerse yourself in the seamless fusion of indoor and outdoor living, where earthy tones and costal textures create a serene environment. Inside the home, the great room captivates with high ceilings and an open-concept design that seamlessly connects the kitchen, dining, and living spaces. The primary bedroom is located on the first floor, bathed in natural light and serves as a tranquil escape. The two guest bedrooms are upstairs with a cozy loft lounge offering an additional retreat. Off the kitchen is a spacious laundry room and a dedicated pet washing station ensuring everyday functionality. Situated along the fairway of Berkeley Hall, a premiere private golf community, this home is a golfer's dream. The home comes with a golf simulator and a private golf cart to elevate the leisure experience. The backyard serves as an entertainer's haven, featuring a sparkling pool, fireplace, an outdoor kitchen, a pergola, and stunning views of the course.

The home was built by Shoreline Contruction and was designed by Court Atkins Group. The home's interior design is by Brian Patrick Flynn.

"This home is the perfect blend of Lowcountry elegance and modern comfort," said Flynn. " With this year's HGTV Dream Home, I wanted every detail to reflect the beauty of Bluffton while creating a space that feels inviting and luxurious."

"This year's HGTV Dream Home highlights the charm of Bluffton, South Carolina—a picturesque town that offers the perfect escape," said Betsy Ayala, Interim Head of Content, HGTV. "We're thrilled to invite viewers to explore this stunning home and enter for a chance to make it their own."

Bluffton, South Carolina, is a charming Lowcountry town known for its natural beauty, Southern hospitality, and vibrant community. Nestled along the May River, Bluffton is a golfer's paradise, boasting world-class courses that attract enthusiasts year-round. Its prime location—just across the bridge from Hilton Head Island and 25 miles from Savannah—makes it a convenient base for exploring nearby beaches, historic sites, and cultural attractions. Bluffton offers the best of Southern charm with the historic Old Town, unique shops, art galleries, and exceptional dining options. Enjoy the area's laid-back lifestyle, local festivals, and access to outdoor activities such as boating, kayaking, and fishing. Bluffton provides an ideal blend of small-town charm and coastal living, making it a coveted destination.

The official entry period of the HGTV Dream Home 2025 is 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 17th, 2024 through 5 p.m. ET on Friday, February 14, 2025. Eligible fans can enter daily at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com, where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features. Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Dream Home 2025 on Monday, January 1, 2025 at 6pm ET on HGTV, HGTV GO and Hogar de HGTV, also available on Max and discovery+ the same day.

Sponsors of the HGTV Dream Home 2025 include Belgard®, Delta Faucet, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, James Hardie Building Products Inc., Mercedes-Benz USA, SimpliSafe Home Security , Sleep Number®, Trex Company LLC, VELUX® Skylights , Wayfair® and Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.

