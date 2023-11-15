H&H Group becomes Aura

Building trust and growth for businesses and society

STOCKHOLM , Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura, one of Sweden's leading consulting groups, includes Hallvarsson & Halvarsson, Jung, Intellecta, Comprend, Berntzon:Bylund, Creo, Wonderland, Involve, Mods and Axiom. Under its new name, Aura strengthens its group offering to assist ambitious clients in building trust and sustainable growth with technology as an accelerator.

"Trust is a crucial element in society and essential for the ability of companies and organizations to grow. Trusted brands grow faster, deliver better results and retain their employees longer. At the same time, we see that brands that grow in a sustainable way, strengthen their trust," says Martin Petersson, President & CEO of Aura.

To unite perspectives and integrate the group's diverse competencies, Mats Rönne, strategic advisor at one of the agencies within Aura, has been involved in developing a research-based model that clarifies the variables driving trust and growth, and how these interact.

"Trust and growth drive each other and are interconnected like yin and yang. By combining these in a common model, we meet a clear market demand. Large clients, complex challenges, and transformative brand journeys require a common framework to be manageable for both clients and advisors. The overall model can then be broken down into individual parts and concrete metrics, but Trust and Growth should not be developed in silos," says Mats Rönne.

Several of Aura's companies specialize in trust-building communication, while others are experts in creativity, technology, and growth. In total, over 600 specialists work in the partner-owned group that generated over 1 billion SEK in revenue last year.

"No consulting group in the Nordics and few in Europe offer the same diversity of perspectives as Aura, with a strong foundation in trust, sustainable growth, and technology. At Aura, specialists in Public Affairs, IR, social change, and sustainability collaborate with experts in brand building, creativity, tech-enabled communication and marketing, PR, and advertising. Our companies are incredibly competent individually, and through Aura, we can handle assignments that no single entity can manage. When different perspectives meet, magic happens," concludes Martin Petersson.

Aura has gradually brought its agencies together in shared offices in Stockholm, Malmö, Helsingborg, Linköping, Gdansk, Helsinki, and London. The ten agencies operate independently but strengthen their offerings through Aura, collectively providing a partnership for the most ambitious clients.

Recently, Aura ranked 43rd on PRovoke Media's global ranking. With a growth of 44.6 percent in 2022, Aura was the eighth fastest-growing company (in the category of large agencies with revenue over 30 million USD).

For more information, visit aura.group or send an email to [email protected].



Martin Petersson, President & CEO Aura

Tel: +46 70 97 112 91

