HHRD Launches $1.5 Million Campaign to Support 2,500 Orphans by December 31, 2024

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) is proud to announce the launch of a $1.5 million campaign aimed at supporting 2,500 orphans by December 31, 2024. This initiative is part of HHRD's flagship Orphan Sponsorship Program (OSP), which provides comprehensive care to orphaned children worldwide.

As the year draws to a close, HHRD is intensifying its efforts to ensure that vulnerable children receive the support they need. The OSP is a comprehensive child development program that provides a stable environment to help orphans grow up to become productive members of society. The program supports children until they reach 18 years of age.

For a one-time donation of $600 per year or $50 per month, sponsors can provide essential services, including:

Education: Covering school fees, books, supplies, and uniforms.

Healthcare: Providing medical checkups and immunizations.

Subsistence: Supplying monthly rations, clothing, and hygiene kits.

Social Uplift: Facilitating extracurricular activities and psychosocial support.

HHRD's Orphan Sponsorship Program operates in over 20 countries, including Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, and the Gaza Strip, reaching thousands of children in need. By contributing to this campaign, donors can make a lasting impact on the lives of orphaned children, offering them hope and the opportunity for a brighter future.

Ranked among the top 3% of over 9,000 NGOs, HHRD has received a four-star rating (100/100 score) from Charity Navigator for the past 12 years. For more information or to participate in this life-changing initiative, please visit www.HHRD.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040.

