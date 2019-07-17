HHS awards $49m contract to Ernst & Young LLP for IAAI products and services

TYSONS, Va., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY) announced that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded a $49 million IDIQ (indefinite delivery indefinite quantity) contract vehicle to the EY US Government & Public Sector practice for intelligent automation and artificial intelligence (IAAI) products and services.

The Health and Human Services Program Support Center is managing a government-wide contract vehicle for IAAI services. The intent of the vehicle is to promote innovation in this space through funding support for rapid prototyping and proof of concepts leveraging robotic process automation, natural language processing, machine learning, artificial intelligence and blockchain.

"We're honored we've been selected and are presented with the opportunity to share our IAAI capabilities to help HHS and other agencies transform their operations," said Mike Herrinton, Partner and US Government & Public Sector Leader at Ernst & Young LLP. "EY implements digital solutions with modern technologies that can help agencies unlock the potential of their data and assets, and change the way customers interact with the government."

EY is helping the government become digital through the transformation of technology, information, processes and people. When robotic, intelligent and autonomous systems are integrated, the result is intelligent automation — widening the scope of potential tasks and processes that can be automated. This powerful combination brings transformation across the whole spectrum of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and the Internet of Things. EY Digital & Emerging Technologies services enhance customer experience so that agencies can improve their operations and deliver trusted digital experiences to their customers.

The contract will help federal agencies pilot, test and implement advanced technologies that can transform business processes and enhance mission delivery in the federal government.

