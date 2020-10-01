HHS Awards ICF $25 Million Engineering and Architecture Services Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, was recently awarded a new $25 million contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Children's Bureau (CB) to provide engineering and architecture services for the development of a new cloud-based National Child Welfare Data Management System. The contract has a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year option periods.

Under the agreement, ICF will develop an enterprise-wide system designed to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of child welfare data management and reporting. This modernized system will replace existing systems to make nationwide data on child welfare, adoption and foster care more accessible and transparent and enable CB to better assess the success of state and tribal prevention program services.

"ICF has designed and implemented numerous complex data collection, analysis and distribution systems across HHS and the federal government," said Mark Lee, ICF senior vice president and public sector lead. "Our analysts, designers and developers work with the best in cloud and open source technology to help clients modernize legacy systems and optimize their IT operations. We are proud to help CB realize its vision of creating a national data system that provides greater insight into the welfare of the nation's children."

For over 30 years, ICF has provided IT solutions and child welfare expertise to the Children's Bureau in support of programs designed to improve outcomes for children and families. Over this time, ICF experts have gained extensive first-hand knowledge of multiple federal, state and tribal child welfare IT and reporting systems, including those to be replaced by the new national data management system.

ICF, one of the leading providers of cloud-based platform services to the U.S. federal government, combines the best of advanced analytics, industry expertise and enterprise technologies to build agile solutions for clients. ICF supports nearly every federal agency and a growing set of state and local clients with a wide variety of services, including strategic consulting, analytics, human capital management, cloud-based platform modernization, enterprise cybersecurity, disaster management, resilience planning and more.

