HI-CHEW™ and Zola Bakes are making this Halloween season even sweeter

The limited-edition HI-CHEW™ x Zola Bakes Halloween box includes a unique selection of red and orange ombrè cookies, layered with Raspberry jam and topped with an eye-catching chocolate drip and Halloween decorations galore. HI-CHEW™, like a rainbow cookie, incorporates a layering technique to deliver a more vibrant, true-to-life flavor and color combination within each chewlet. The delectable Raspberry jam found within each layer is a nod to the new HI-CHEW™ Raspberry, which debuted within the Berry Mix earlier this year, while the colors selected for the ombrè cookie pay homage to the Halloween season. This custom HI-CHEW™ x Zola Bakes Halloween box is perfect for bringing together family from afar, sharing with friends at a Halloween bash or surprising your family with a delicious treat for at-home celebrations.

"We are always looking for ways to bring our flavors and unique candy attributes to life in a fun and engaging way," said Tatsuya Takamiya, Chief Marketing Officer of Morinaga America, Inc. "This custom cookie creation with Zola Bakes is a delicious representation of a fan-favorite HI-CHEW flavor merging with a new approach to layered enjoyment. We're thrilled to have this cookie available for candy fanatics and cookie aficionados this Halloween season."

HI-CHEW™ was created as a flavorful disruptor within the candy category and has transformed into the fruity chewy phenomenon it is today. The team continues to follow evolving trends and taste preferences and is dedicated to the development of true-to-flavor offerings that consumers can't get enough of. Similarly, Zola Bakes set out to take a conventional, classic rainbow cookie and give it a fresh new look with better flavor. Zola Bakes offers customizable colors and various filling options to appeal to a wider, cookie-obsessed consumer base.

"I am a huge fan of HI-CHEW and was thrilled by the opportunity to design a custom Halloween box with their new Raspberry flavor," said Samantha Zola, Founder of Zola Bakes. "When I started Zola Bakes, I was on a mission to give the rainbow cookie a millennial make-over. A collaboration with HI-CHEW for the most candy-obsessed holiday is the perfect way to accomplish just that."

For more information on ingredients, please visit zolabakes.goldbelly.com . To learn more about HI-CHEW™ and purchase the Berry Mix, along with all other HI-CHEW™flavors, please visit us online at HI-CHEW.com , like us on Facebook , and follow us on Instagram (@HICHEWUSA) and Twitter (@HICHEW) . To learn more about Zola Bakes, please visit zolabakes.com and follow on Instagram ( @Zola_Bakes ) and Facebook ( @zolabakes )

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW™ in the United States. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW™ having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

About HI-CHEW™:

The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW™ has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW™ is currently offered in sticks, peg bags and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour Watermelon. HI-CHEW™ also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Fruit Combos Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix and Plus Fruit. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix and Fruit Combos. HI-CHEW™ is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten and cholesterol, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW™ continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW™ won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com.

About Zola Bakes:

Zola Bakes founder Samantha Zola is putting her own spin on the classic rainbow cookie, resulting in a product that's gone viral. Since sharing pics of her colorful take on the classic rainbow cookie on Instagram in 2017, Zola Bakes has been making popular bite-sized rainbows out of neon almond cake, eye-catching chocolate drip, and glitter. Trained at Épicerie Boulud and Magnolia Bakery, Zola bakes up colorful rainbow cookies in small batches that are delicious beyond your wildest dreams.

SOURCE HI-CHEW

Related Links

http://HI-CHEW.com

http://zolabakes.com

