HI-CHEW™ Becomes Official Partner of the Los Angeles Angels for the 2018 Season

"We are thrilled to be a part of baseball culture, particularly in Los Angeles, a city that has quickly become HI-CHEW's home base in America," said Mr. Norio Otsuki, Chief Operating Officer of Morinaga America, Inc. "Our new partnership with the Angels and continued relationship with the Dodgers will provide players and fans alike the ability to enjoy HI-CHEW™ at every ballgame."

Throughout baseball history, no ballpark experience has been complete without the best eats. The nostalgia of snacking between innings continues to be an important part of the game today. Over the past few years, HI-CHEW™ has gained popularity as the ideal stadium snack. Whether enjoyed in the dugout or in the stands, each piece of HI-CHEW™ tastes like a home run. With long-lasting chewy texture and real fruit juices and purees, there's truly a flavor for everyone.

"We are delighted to welcome HI-CHEW™ to the Angels family," said Angels Chairman Dennis Kuhl. "We're excited to add another great snack option at the ballpark, and we are looking forward to working together to support the local baseball community."

Beyond the iconic Freeway Series in July, with the Angels playing the Dodgers, HI-CHEW™ will hold sampling events at several home games throughout the season for each team.

HI-CHEW™ will continue to support the local Little League as the Presenting Sponsor of Youth Baseball and Softball Sundays at Angel Stadium, featuring sampling activations during the below game dates:

Sunday, April 8 : Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics

: Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Sunday, April 22 : Los Angeles Angels vs. San Francisco Giants

: Los Angeles Angels vs. San Francisco Giants Sunday, April 29 : Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees

: Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Sunday, May 20 : Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays

HI-CHEW™ will also have special sampling promotions at Dodger Stadium during the following game dates:

Sunday, April 22 : Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals

: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals Sunday, May 27 : Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Sunday, August 5 : Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros

To see a full list of sampling events, please visit www.hi-chew.com/events/.

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official manufacturer and distributor of HI-CHEW™ in the United States. With over 170 flavors of HI-CHEW™ having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

About HI-CHEW™:

The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century, when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW™ has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW™ is currently offered in the following flavors: Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Melon, and Kiwi. HI-CHEW™ also offers Sours in Lemon, Lime and Grapefruit and Fizzies in Cola and Orange Soda. HI-CHEW™ is made with real fruit juice and purees and is 100% free of gluten, cholesterol and artificial colors. HI-CHEW™ continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually.

