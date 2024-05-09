HI-CHEW® Introduces New HI-CHEW® Gummies and HI-CHEW® Gummies Sour at the 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo

The brand's classic chewlets are reimagined into a new gummy format in both sweet and sour options.

IRVINE, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HI-CHEW ®, the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy, is expanding its footprint to a new category with the launch of a new texture sensation and product format at the 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo – HI-CHEW® Gummies and HI-CHEW® Gummies Sour.

HI-CHEW® Gummies and HI-CHEW® Gummies Sour reimagine the brand’s classic chewlets and mouth-watering flavor in a new gummy format.

HI-CHEW® has been continuously elevating its brand with new textures and flavors over the years. To reach more flavor palates, the newly-launched HI-CHEW® Gummies and HI-CHEW® Gummies Sour reimagine the brand's iconic chewlets and mouth-watering flavor in a new gummy form. With the brand's continuous innovations, now both gummy and chewy candy lovers can come together on their love of HI-CHEW®.

Each reimagined HI-CHEW® gummy piece has a mouthwatering juicy filling for long-lasting and true-to-life flavor. With both sweet and sour varieties, there is an option for everyone to enjoy the luscious bite. HI-CHEW® Gummies and HI-CHEW® Gummies Sour are packaged in a small peg bag, making it the perfect grab-and-go snacking option.

The two varieties are each offered in three fan-favorite flavors:

HI-CHEW® Gummies:



Peach mimics the juicy experience of biting into the fresh fruit straight off the tree.

mimics the juicy experience of biting into the fresh fruit straight off the tree. Mango transports your taste buds to a tropical island oasis.

transports your taste buds to a tropical island oasis. Strawberry is a classic fruit flavor bursting with goodness that you won't want to miss.

HI-CHEW® Gummies Sour:

Green Apple is the perfect mix of tangy, tart, and refreshingly sweet.

is the perfect mix of tangy, tart, and refreshingly sweet. Pineapple delivers a bright and juicy flavor with a sweet and tart spin.

delivers a bright and juicy flavor with a sweet and tart spin. Watermelon is a satisfyingly sweet take on the summer fruit with a subtle sour twist.

"The launch of HI-CHEW® Gummies and HI-CHEW® Gummies Sour is an exciting next step for us in expanding our texture offerings," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), Chief Representative for the USA & President, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "This addition in texture offerings furthers our goal of showcasing our brand innovation to cater to the U.S. market, and the Sweets & Snacks Expo is the perfect setting to debut it. Now, consumers with both gummy and chewy candy preferences can indulge in the world of HI-CHEW®."

HI-CHEW® Gummies and HI-CHEW® Gummies Sour will be available for sampling at the upcoming 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo from May 14th to May 16th in Indianapolis, Indiana. Attendees will also have the opportunity to sample the recently launched HI-CHEW® Dessert Mix as well as the brand's wide array of flavor offerings. With these new additions, HI-CHEW® is extending its portfolio in both texture and flavor, building upon the company's commitment to product innovation.

HI-CHEW® Gummies and HI-CHEW® Gummies Sour will be available for purchase on HI-CHEW.com from the beginning of July. The products will begin rolling out in select retailers nationwide in Fall 2024. Both varieties will be offered in a 4.23 oz peg bag for a suggested retail price of $3.29 (varies per market). To learn more about HI-CHEW® Gummies and HI-CHEW® Gummies Sour, visit HI-CHEW.com .

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW®, HI-SOFT™, and Chargel™ in the United States. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW® having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery.

About HI-CHEW®:

Choose Different. Choose Fun. Chew HI-CHEW®. The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW® has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW® is currently offered in sticks, peg bags, and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW® sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour Watermelon. HI-CHEW® also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, Fantasy Mix, Reduced Sugar, and new Dessert Mix. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Sweet and Sour Mix, Fruit Combos, Infrusions Orchard Mix, and new Dessert Mix. HI-CHEW® Bites are unwrapped in bite-size packaging in Mango, Green Apple, and Strawberry flavors. HI-CHEW® is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW® continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW® won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com.

SOURCE HI-CHEW