HI-CHEW™ Named 2020 Global Nielsen BASES Design Impact Awards Winner

The main objective of the HI-CHEW™ Original Mix redesign was to capture the bright, fun and colorful essence of the fruity, chewy candy brand. It was also important that the product's unique traits and benefits of delivering true-to-life fruit flavors and a long-lasting chewy texture were clearly communicated and well represented on the design as well as on the store shelves. The new design roll-out showcased HI-CHEW's commitment to growing the brand in the United States while also providing the brand with a great story to share with the industry, as well as consumers. The updated packaging provided the team with an exciting incentive to push harder for new retail opportunities and elevate the sell-in strategy for more distribution opportunities.

As HI-CHEW™ has continued growing rapidly in the United States, it was important for the team to clearly understand how consumers perceived the current package and product. To uncover this information, HI-CHEW focused its brand and product marketing strategy on more research and consumer driven insights. As HI-CHEW™ began collecting data, the brand quickly realized that there was a misalignment between the product design and HI-CHEW's identity. The new packaging design is a direct response to these findings - a flavorful and vibrant evolution that demonstrates HI-CHEW's expansion throughout the country.

"For consumers who were not familiar with our brand, we found that the packaging didn't quite showcase how premium and unique HI-CHEW is", said Jennifer Moling, Product Marketing Manager. "We knew that by utilizing consumer input at the helm of the redesign strategy, we would be able to create a new package that would align with our product attributes and what consumers love most about our candy. We're honored to be selected as one of Nielsen BASES Design Impact winners for our Original Mix design and excited for our continued innovation."

Since the parent company of Morinaga America, Inc., Morinaga & Co., first launched HI-CHEW™ in Japan in 1975, the candy has been created in over 200 delicious flavors. HI-CHEW flavor experts continue to develop the most authentic flavors and eye-catching packaging through detailed research into consumers' palates, preferences, and trends. With this thorough and selective flavor-making process and packaging research, the brand continues to grow and expand its portfolio in the United States. HI-CHEW is looking forward to expanding the flavor portfolio even further with several 2021 launches to continue to bring fruit flavors to life through each chew.

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW™ in the United States. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW™ having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

About HI-CHEW™:

The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW™ has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW™ is currently offered in the following flavors: Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour Watermelon. HI-CHEW™ also offers a Tropical Mix with Kiwi, Mango, and Pineapple, a Superfruit Mix with Açaí, Kiwi and Dragon Fruit, a Sweet & Sour Mix with Grapefruit, Lemon and Watermelon, a Fruit Combos Mix with Tropical Smoothie and Piña Colada and a Soda Pop Mix with Cola and Ramune. HI-CHEW™ is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten, and synthetic colors. HI-CHEW™ continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually.

About Nielsen:

Nielsen Holdings plc is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 90 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

