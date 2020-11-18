HI-CHEW™ Unveils Limited-Edition Capsule Collection

The timing of this exciting venture marks the two-year anniversary of HI-CHEW's e-commerce site, which launched in 2018 to allow consumers direct access to their must-have flavors. The expansion of the site to incorporate playful merchandise is a result of HI-CHEW TM fanatics' continued devotion to the candy brand. Consumers can now purchase these limited-edition items, making it easy to show their love for HI-CHEW TM .

The 6 exclusive merchandise items include apparel and accessories, all below $40. The gear gives HI-CHEWTM lovers a new way to create feel-good moments, anytime and anywhere. Whether you're gifting a HI-CHEWTM enthusiast, or treating yourself, there's an item for everyone. Men's, women's, and unisex are available. Shop the entire collection at HI-CHEW.com/merch .

Sweatshirts: $40.00

$40.00 T-Shirt: $25.00

Tote Bag: $12.00

$12.00 Socks: $20.00

$20.00 Key Chain : $2.50

: Stickers: 1 for $2.00 ; or a 4 pack, $4.00

"Consumers of all ages love HI-CHEW and are eager to show their passion for the brand," said Tatsuya Takamiya, Chief Marketing Officer of Morinaga America, Inc. "This merchandise launch brings the happiness of enjoying HI-CHEW to life in a new and exciting way, while providing a deeper connection to and representation for our brand."

To get your hands on the debut collection, visit HI-CHEW.com/merch . To learn more about HI-CHEW™, please like us on Facebook , and follow us on Instagram ( @HICHEWUSA ) and Twitter ( @HICHEW ).

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW™ in the United States. With over 185 flavors of HI-CHEW™ having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

About HI-CHEW™:

The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW™ has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW™ is currently offered in the following flavors: Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour Watermelon. HI-CHEW™ also offers a Tropical Mix with Kiwi, Mango, and Pineapple, a Superfruit Mix with Açaí, Kiwi and Dragon Fruit, a a Sweet & Sour Mix with Grapefruit, Lemon and Watermelon, a Fruit Combos Mix with Tropical Smoothie and Piña Colada and Soda Pop Mix with Cola and Ramune. HI-CHEW™ is made with concentrated fruit juices and is 100% free of gluten, cholesterol and synthetic colors. HI-CHEW™ continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually.

