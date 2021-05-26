Hibob Announces Strategic Partnership with SmartRecruiters to Streamline Employee Onboarding, Creating a Better New Hire Experience

SmartRecruiters supports in the early stage of the recruitment process and acts as a partner to growing organizations, matching dynamic candidates with open positions. Created for modern, high-growth companies, bob's capabilities come into play the moment an employee is hired and its innovative features make engaging with colleagues seamless from someone's first day on the job. By combining forces, SmartRecruiters and Hibob will streamline HR efficiency, namely by allowing organizations to quickly get new hires up to speed on their responsibilities and integrate them into the company culture from day one.

"As many businesses begin to reopen their physical workspaces, we are seeing that work from home and hybrid work environments will be the norm, making a strong remote hiring and onboarding experience imperative," says Ronni Zehavi, CEO of Hibob. "Hibob's data shows that two-thirds of new hires consider quitting if they have a poor onboarding experience, so streamlining this process is necessary for retention. We are excited to partner with SmartRecruiters to eliminate the pain points in these processes and help companies make a strong first impression on their newest team members."

"SmartRecruiters' mission is to connect people to jobs - leveraging tech that teams actually love to use and that provides the best candidate and hiring manager experience throughout all parts of the hiring process. In this new world of remote, companies need innovative HR tech tools that provide the collaboration and efficiency needed to be successful in their jobs," says Jerome Ternynck, CEO of SmartRecruiters. "Our integration with Hibob helps customers achieve this goal all the way from candidate to new hire onboarding."

As companies shifted to remote work operations over the past year, and HR leaders turned to technology to help drive communication, collaboration and productivity, the demand for Hibob's technology has grown exponentially. Hibob continues to be a key disruptor in the HR tech space, offering an array of tools to support relationship and culture building, collaboration, and camaraderie in the absence of a singular, physical workspace. As the economy and labor market rebound, the Hibob and SmartRecuriters integration will be critical in driving organizational efficiencies and a positive onboarding experience, supporting retention and a heightened workplace experience across the employee lifecycle.

About Hibob

Hibob was founded to modernize HR tech. Hibob's intuitive and data-driven platform, bob, was built for the way people work today: globally, remotely, and collaboratively. Since its launch in late 2015, Hibob has achieved consecutive triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth, and become the HRIS of choice for more than 1,000 modern, midsize and multinational companies who understand that a powerful, agile HR tech suite is mission critical and a key driver of organizational success. Fast-growing companies across the globe such as Monzo, Happy Socks, Gong, Fiverr, and VaynerMedia rely upon bob to help HR and managers connect, engage, develop and retain top talent. Learn more at www.hibob.com.

About SmartRecruiters

As a global leader in enterprise recruitment software, SmartRecruiters offers a cloud-based global Talent Acquisition Suite that allows teams to attract, select, and hire the best talent. 4,000 companies worldwide rely on SmartRecruiters to achieve hiring success—including brands like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa—using recruitment marketing, CRM, AI, ATS, and a marketplace of 600+ connected vendors all within one scalable platform. True to its mission of connecting people to jobs at scale, SmartRecruiters was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Employers in 2020. For more information, visit www.smartrecruiters.com or follow @SmartRecruiters on Twitter or LinkedIn.

