HiBob Launches Bob Finance, Uniting HR, Payroll, and Finance in One Platform

New FP&A solution transforms Bob into a one-stop shop for planning, people, and performance—helping mid-sized companies make faster, smarter business decisions.

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBob , the company behind Bob, the people management platform transforming modern work, today announced the launch of Bob Finance, a fully integrated Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) solution within the Bob platform.

With Bob Finance, HiBob brings HR, Payroll, and Finance together in one connected system creating the first true one-stop shop for managing people, pay, and planning. The solution gives companies real-time visibility into financial and people data, helping teams plan faster, collaborate better, and make smarter decisions grounded in accurate insights.

Matthew Cimino, CPA and Director of Finance at Rose Rocket, shared: "Integrating Bob Finance into our existing Bob HR platform has been a game-changer. Having our people and financial data in one system lets us plan, forecast, and make decisions faster without the spreadsheet chaos. It's both strategic and simple to use."

Built for Modern, Growing Businesses

Designed for mid-sized companies, Bob Finance delivers enterprise-grade depth with the agility growing organizations need.

Key features include:

Connected Tech Stack: Integrates with ERP, CRM, and payroll systems for a single financial truth.





Integrates with ERP, CRM, and payroll systems for a single financial truth. Automated Analytics: Real-time reporting with 150+ metrics and 35 dashboards.





Real-time reporting with 150+ metrics and 35 dashboards. Scenario Planning: Build connected "what-if" forecasts for confident decisions.





Build connected "what-if" forecasts for confident decisions. Cross-Functional Collaboration: Align Finance, HR, and budget owners with live plan-vs-actual views.





Align Finance, HR, and budget owners with live plan-vs-actual views. AI-Driven Insights: Bob AI spots trends, explains variances, and predicts outcomes instantly.

Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-Founder of HiBob, said: "In today's world, performance depends on how well companies align people and planning. With Bob Finance, teams can focus on insights and strategy while HR gains a stronger voice in shaping growth through the people lens."

Availability:

Bob Finance launches in the US, UK, Canada, and Ireland, with a wider rollout planned for 2026.

Learn more at www.hibob.com/finance .

About HiBob

HiBob is transforming how modern businesses manage their people with Bob—its award-winning, AI-powered HR platform. Designed for distributed workforces and fast-moving companies, Bob helps streamline HR, payroll, and finance operations. Over 4,400 companies worldwide trust Bob to improve employee engagement, simplify operations, and drive business growth. Learn more at www.hibob.com .

SOURCE HiBob