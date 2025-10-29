HiBob Launches In Good Company - A Global Community for People-First Leaders

News provided by

HiBob

Oct 29, 2025, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBob, the company behind Bob, the people management platform transforming how organizations work in the age of AI, today announced the launch of In Good Company, a global community for people-first leaders reimagining how work should work for everyone.

The community brings together HR professionals, people managers, and emerging leaders who believe that putting employees at the heart of business drives success. It offers online and in-person spaces to connect, collaborate, and learn through exclusive insights, discussions, and events.

"Ever wish you could be part of a community that brings HR voices together globally? It's finally here with In Good Company by HiBob," says Christine Song, Founder of 5 to 9 Society. "Real HR leaders talking about real HR issues, that's what we've been craving."

HiBob understands that working in HR can sometimes feel isolating. In Good Company was built for the doers, builders, and people-focused professionals shaping workplaces from the inside out. Members can connect directly with peers, experts, and thought leaders who share the belief that people-first cultures drive business performance.

The community equips members with tools, fresh perspectives, and bold conversations tackling HR's biggest challenges from building belonging and extending the employee lifecycle to navigating AI and aligning people strategy with business goals. Members will hear from leading voices such as Leila McKenzie-Delis, Jessica Zwaan, Hebba Youssef, and HiBob's own leaders.

"In Good Company is bringing global voices together in a way I haven't seen before," adds Adam Weber, Chief Evangelist at 15Five. "The diversity of perspectives is exactly what leaders need right now."

The initiative will also feature In Good Company Live events in major cities, creating opportunities to connect and share best practices face-to-face.

"With AI transforming business at record speed, HR teams need a space to learn and adapt together," says Sophie Chesters, Chief Marketing Officer at HiBob. "This isn't just a community, it's a movement to help leaders create workplaces where people truly thrive."

To learn more, visit community.hibob.com

About HiBob
HiBob is transforming how modern businesses manage their people with Bob—its award-winning, AI-powered HR platform. Designed for distributed workforces and fast-moving companies, Bob helps streamline HR, payroll, IT and finance operations. Over 4,400 companies worldwide trust Bob to improve employee engagement, simplify operations, and drive business growth. Learn more at www.hibob.com.

SOURCE HiBob

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

HiBob Launches Native US Payroll to Cut Complexity and Build Confidence for SMBs

HiBob, the company behind Bob, the modern people management platform, today announced the launch of its native US Payroll and Benefits Administration ...

HIBOB IS NAMED TO THE 2025 FORBES CLOUD 100

HiBob, has been named to the Forbes 2025 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics