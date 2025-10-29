HiBob Launches In Good Company - A Global Community for People-First Leaders

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBob, the company behind Bob, the people management platform transforming how organizations work in the age of AI, today announced the launch of In Good Company, a global community for people-first leaders reimagining how work should work for everyone.

The community brings together HR professionals, people managers, and emerging leaders who believe that putting employees at the heart of business drives success. It offers online and in-person spaces to connect, collaborate, and learn through exclusive insights, discussions, and events.

"Ever wish you could be part of a community that brings HR voices together globally? It's finally here with In Good Company by HiBob," says Christine Song, Founder of 5 to 9 Society. "Real HR leaders talking about real HR issues, that's what we've been craving."

HiBob understands that working in HR can sometimes feel isolating. In Good Company was built for the doers, builders, and people-focused professionals shaping workplaces from the inside out. Members can connect directly with peers, experts, and thought leaders who share the belief that people-first cultures drive business performance.

The community equips members with tools, fresh perspectives, and bold conversations tackling HR's biggest challenges from building belonging and extending the employee lifecycle to navigating AI and aligning people strategy with business goals. Members will hear from leading voices such as Leila McKenzie-Delis, Jessica Zwaan, Hebba Youssef, and HiBob's own leaders.

"In Good Company is bringing global voices together in a way I haven't seen before," adds Adam Weber, Chief Evangelist at 15Five. "The diversity of perspectives is exactly what leaders need right now."

The initiative will also feature In Good Company Live events in major cities, creating opportunities to connect and share best practices face-to-face.

"With AI transforming business at record speed, HR teams need a space to learn and adapt together," says Sophie Chesters, Chief Marketing Officer at HiBob. "This isn't just a community, it's a movement to help leaders create workplaces where people truly thrive."

