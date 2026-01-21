HiBob Celebrates #1 Rankings in the 2025-2026 Sapient Insights Mid-Market Voice of the Customer Report

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBob , the company behind Bob, the people management platform transforming how organizations work and helping businesses adapt to the age of AI, today announced its standout performance in the fully licensed 2025–2026 Sapient Insights Mid-Market Voice of the Customer (VOC) Report .

HiBob earned #1 rankings for both User Experience (UX) and Vendor Satisfaction (VS) across three critical categories: Core HRMS, Performance Management, and HR Service Delivery – Content. In total, the company secured eight #1 mid-market rankings, based entirely on customer feedback.

"HiBob achieved outstanding results in the 2025–2026 Annual HR Systems Survey, Voice of the Customer report, securing eight mid-market top rankings based on customer feedback," said Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer and Managing Partner at Sapient Insights Group. "HiBob's rapid rise in the mid-market HR technology space reflects both its growing influence and the expectations buyers now have for modern, global HRMS platforms."

The Sapient Insights badges featured in the report underscore HiBob's consistent first-place performance and reinforce its position as a modern, people-focused leader in HR technology.

Report highlights include:

#1 Mid-Market HRMS for both User Experience and Vendor Satisfaction

100% of customers reporting the platform meets their needs "always" or "most of the time"

Strong adoption growth, increasing from 3.44% to 4.26%, one of the largest projected gains in the category

Top-ranked UX and VS in Performance Management, an area of rapidly growing buyer importance

Customer praise for HiBob's intuitive design, responsiveness, ease of configuration, and people-first approach

Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-Founder of HiBob, said: "These results highlight a tremendous market opportunity. Organizations are choosing HiBob for our modern experience, flexibility, and deep commitment to people-centric workplaces. As buyers increasingly rely on trusted, data-driven evaluations, this recognition strengthens our position as the leading HRMS for mid-market companies."

A free, licensed version of the mid-market report is available here

About HiBob

HiBob is transforming how modern businesses manage their people with Bob—its award-winning, AI-powered HR platform. Designed for distributed workforces and fast-moving companies, Bob helps streamline HR, payroll, and finance operations. Over 4,400 companies worldwide trust Bob to improve employee engagement, simplify operations, and drive business growth. Learn more at www.hibob.com .

