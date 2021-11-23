HiBob Promotes Adi Janowitz to Chief Customer Officer, Demonstrating Dedication to Supporting Modern Businesses’ Growth

Janowitz has been with HiBob since late 2019 and has a proven track record of success at the organization. Throughout her tenure, Janowitz made a name for herself as a workplace thought leader for modern businesses, working daily with hundreds of HR managers, people, and culture leaders worldwide. She spent the last two years building a truly differentiated and scalable customer journey which translated into measurable success; HiBob's client base grew more than 150%. The company now serves as the HR partner for more than 1,500 modern, mid sized businesses worldwide.

"Our customers are our inspiration, and we grow as they grow. We love hearing them, learning from them and implementing their feedback directly into the Bob platform. Elevating Adi to the Chief Customer Officer position and part of our C-level executive team is a natural next step for us as we dedicate even more resources and support to our customers," says Ronni Zehavi, CEO of HiBob. "Over the past two years, Adi has shown extraordinary innovation and leadership as our VP of Customer Success. I am absolutely confident that as CCO, Adi's data-driven, collaborative and hands-on approach to supporting Bob clients will deliver even more value to their people teams, and the global HiBob community."

"My mission is for Bob to become the number one platform for all fast-growing, multinational, modern-midmarket companies. This is not only achievable but has already started. The value our clients continue to get from us, along with the love and mutual partnership, fuels our customer service organization and the entire village behind it," says Janowitz. "As CCO, I will remain focused on putting our customers' needs first. Our success ties directly to their success. We love to see our customers grow with us, and we are working to make sure we provide the means and support they require at every step of the journey, while bringing others along for the ride with us, as well."

Janowitz began her career in tech as a programmer at Amdocs, where she rapidly grew into managerial roles implementing client-specific solutions, where she later shifted into client success roles. Janowitz also led WalkMe's EMEA customer success team.

The promotion of Janowitz to CCO comes just after HiBob's $150 million funding round, and is part of its strategy to continue investing in its clients. Like so many of the businesses it represents, HiBob is proud to be a modern, multi-national, and high-growth mid-sized company with plans for significant hiring and expansion in 2022.

