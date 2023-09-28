HiBob Surpasses 100+ Tech Partners Elevating Productivity & Efficiencies to New Heights for Customers

News provided by

HiBob

28 Sep, 2023, 06:53 ET

Empowering HR Pros with Choice and Fueling Business Success

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBob, the company behind HR platform  Bob is excited to announce a tremendous  achievement in its journey of transformation and growth, with the recent addition of its 102th tech partner. Bob now integrates with manifold tech solutions that cover the entire employee lifecycle providing integrations that power optimal efficiency across an organization without compromising data security, visibility, or governance.

Continue Reading
HiBob celebrates 100+ tech partner milestone
HiBob celebrates 100+ tech partner milestone

Bob is an essential digital tool for globally distributed organizations, seamlessly integrating with a range of tech solutions. From applicant tracking to benefits administration and cross-company collaboration, Bob streamlines processes, providing a unified platform for all employees, regardless of location or time zone. This ensures efficient operations and a centralized source of information for the organization.

HiBob's dedication to enhancing HR capabilities is exemplified by their extensive marketplace of integrated tech partners. This achievement signifies a collaborative effort to revolutionize HR operations and elevate the functionality of the Bob platform.

"The integration of these carefully curated tech partners ensures that HR professionals using HiBob have access to a plethora of specialized solutions at their fingertips. This leads to enhanced efficiency, streamlined processes, and ultimately, elevated employee experiences. Each partner brings a unique offering to the table, creating a synergy that empowers HR teams to tailor their strategies, adapt to changing landscapes, and stay ahead in the race for talent', says Yoav Gur, VP Business Development at HiBob.

This achievement strengthens HiBob's growth potential, offering new opportunities for expansion and innovation. It reflects a strategic focus on not just technological advancement, but also on creating value for users and stakeholders in their journey.

About HiBob

HiBob is at the forefront of HR innovation, transforming the way organizations operate in the modern world of work with its award-winning HCM 'Bob'. HiBob's modular approach supports multinational companies with agile technology and robust analytics for distributed workforces, enhancing hiring, talent retention, upskilling, and employee experience.

More than 3,500 global businesses serving hundreds of thousands employees worldwide  -  including The Josh Bersin Company, The&Partnership, and VaynerMedia - appreciate its ease of use, high configurability and the ability to customize based on business requirements.

For more information about HiBob, visit www.hibob.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234312/HiBob.jpg

SOURCE HiBob

Also from this source

HiBob Enhances Payroll Hub with Choice of Benefits Administration Solutions

Mid-Market HR Tech Leader HiBob Adds $150M in New Round of Funding to Support Continued Expansion

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.