HiBob Sustains Excellence Record Securing Four Brandon Hall Group Tech Awards Second Year in a Row

News provided by

HiBob

31 Jan, 2024, 08:09 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  HiBob, the company behind Bob, the HR platform transforming how organizations operate in the modern world of work, announces it has been recognized  with four technology awards from leading independent HCM research and analyst firm,  Brandon Hall Group.

The Brandon Hall Group's Fall Technology Excellence Awards recognize outstanding work in areas like learning, talent management, and HR.

Continue Reading
The Brandon Hall Group awards HiBob two Golds in HR Tech, a Gold and Bronze in Future of Work categories of 2023’s technology excellence awards
The Brandon Hall Group awards HiBob two Golds in HR Tech, a Gold and Bronze in Future of Work categories of 2023’s technology excellence awards

 "In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke.

HiBob received:

GOLD Best Advance in Diversity and Inclusion Innovation
GOLD Best Advance in HR or Workforce Management Technology for SMBs
GOLD Best Advance in Unique HR or Workforce Management Technology
BRONZE Best Advance in Technology Innovation for Remote Workforce

HiBob's people management platform is  praised by customers for its user-friendly design and ability to adapt to different business needs. The platform stands out for promoting engagement and community building through its consumer-grade interface, making HR processes easily accessible.

"In 2023, HiBob remained committed to innovating people management services for its customers," said Ronni Zehavi, Co-founder and CEO at HiBob. 

"Last year, customers dealt with new challenges due to socio-economic uncertainty and pressures affecting resources. 2024 is expected to be tough too. We're dedicated to assisting them through these difficulties to retain employees and ensure  your team stays engaged and connected."

HiBob's significant impact is exemplified through customer Oviva, a private healthcare firm offering diet and lifestyle management services. The successful integration of HiBob Human Capital Management (HCM) led to an impressive 301 percent return on investment, earning Oviva recognition at the Nucleus ROI Awards.

https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

About HiBob

HiBob is on a mission to transform how organizations operate in the modern world of work with its HR platform Bob.  It  offers resilient, agile technology that wraps all the complexities of HR processes into a game changing, user-friendly tool that touches every employee across the business. Used by more than 3,600 multinational companies to accelerate hiring, retain the best talent  and elevate employee engagement.

www.hibob.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2330981/HiBob.jpg

SOURCE HiBob

Also from this source

HiBob Surpasses 100+ Tech Partners Elevating Productivity & Efficiencies to New Heights for Customers

HiBob Surpasses 100+ Tech Partners Elevating Productivity & Efficiencies to New Heights for Customers

HiBob, the company behind HR platform Bob is excited to announce a tremendous achievement in its journey of transformation and growth, with the...

HiBob Enhances Payroll Hub with Choice of Benefits Administration Solutions

HiBob, the company behind Bob, the HR platform transforming how organizations operate in the modern world of work, is pleased to announce the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.