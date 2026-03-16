Hidden Level Completes Two-Year Evaluation with U.S. Air Force, Validating Airspace Monitoring Capabilities in Live Test Against Group 1 UAS

Live demonstration confirms Hidden Level's passive RF sensing technology's ability to detect and track drone threats

SANTA ROSA ISLAND, Fla., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Level, in collaboration with the U.S. Air Force's 96th Test Wing Plans and Programs Innovation Office and 46th Test Squadron, successfully detected and tracked Group 1 unmanned aircraft systems during a live capabilities demonstration on Santa Rosa Island, Florida. The event marked the culmination of a two-year integration and evaluation effort between Hidden Level and the Air Force test community.

The demonstration provided real-time visualization of Hidden Level's passive RF detection network and its cloud-based airspace intelligence platform Airspace Monitoring Service (AMS), enabled by the company's new Power In The Sky (PITS) technology. Together, the systems tracked UAS operated by both Hidden Level and the Test Wing across complex and realistic airspace conditions, confirming detection performance against small, low-altitude targets that represent one of the most challenging segments of the threat environment.

"The success of this demonstration event reflects the strength of collaboration between Hidden Level and the Air Force test community," said Dave Clukey, Director of Business Development at Hidden Level. "Working alongside the 96th Test Wing and 46th Test Squadron allowed us to rigorously evaluate our capabilities in a live environment and demonstrate how integrated, passive RF sensing can effectively detect threats in complex airspaces and support mission success."

The demonstration further highlighted Hidden Level's ability to seamlessly integrate and share critical sensor data with other mission applications utilized by the U.S. Air Force. This interoperability underscores the company's commitment to open architecture solutions that enhance situational awareness and accelerate operational decision-making.

"It was exciting to witness the culmination of the work, planning, and development we've accomplished over the past two years," said Steven Bailey, 96th Test Wing Chief Innovation Officer. "Developing technologies that can detect and deconflict both drone threats and friendly drone operations in complex airspace is, in my opinion, imperative to maintaining airpower and drone dominance."

The successful demonstration positions Hidden Level for expanded operational testing and integration with additional platforms and mission sets as the Department of War accelerates investment in counter-UAS and airspace domain awareness capabilities.

ABOUT HIDDEN LEVEL

Hidden Level is the world's leading RF intelligent platform, delivering mission-defined hardware and software solutions that combine passive sensing, persistent data, and applied intelligence to help customers and partners address complex safety and security challenges across air, ground, sea, and space. Learn more at www.hiddenlevel.com.

SOURCE Hidden Level