Hidden Level Expands Advanced Manufacturing Capacity to Accelerate Delivery of RF Sensing Systems Protecting the U.S. and Allies Worldwide

New anechoic chamber strengthens Hidden Level's in‑house testing infrastructure and expands U.S.-based manufacturing capacity to meet the pace of evolving global threats

SYRACUSE, N.Y., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Level, the world's leading radio frequency (RF) intelligent platform, last week unveiled a state-of-the-art anechoic chamber at its advanced manufacturing campus in Syracuse, New York — expanding the company's domestic production infrastructure to accelerate delivery of RF sensing systems advancing airspace security and countering unmanned aerial threats facing the U.S. military, allied forces, and government partners worldwide. The new facility marks a significant expansion of Hidden Level's U.S.-based manufacturing footprint and its capacity to scale production in step with an increasingly complex and fast-moving global threat environment.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

The new anechoic chamber provides a fully shielded environment that blocks external electromagnetic interference and absorbs internal reflections, enabling controlled, repeatable, and fully automated system-level testing. The facility gives Hidden Level an in-house capability to test RF sensing systems at scale with the precision and repeatability that national security applications demand, accelerating both product development and production timelines.

"This chamber changes the pace at which we can develop, test, and deliver," said Jeff Cole, CEO of Hidden Level. "We're no longer dependent on external test ranges or third-party facilities. We can iterate faster, validate more rigorously, and get proven systems into the hands of the warfighters and operators who need them faster. The manufacturing capability we've built here in Syracuse is world-class, and it exists in service of that global mission."

"Hidden Level's expansion in Central New York comes at a critical time for U.S. drone policy, the future of drone operations, drone security and airspace management. As government and industry work to address counter-UAS gaps and advance the BVLOS rulemaking, airspace security capabilities like Hidden Level's will be essential to enabling both safe integration and effective security. And by investing in domestic production and advanced testing infrastructure, Hidden Level is advancing some of our industry's most important priorities: scaling commercial operations, strengthening national security, and building a more resilient U.S. drone industrial base," said Lisa Ellman, CEO of the Commercial Drone Alliance.

The new chamber is the latest milestone in Hidden Level's long-term investment in Syracuse. The company has grown its Central New York footprint in partnership with Empire State Development and New York's Manufacturing Extension Partnership programs, which have supported the scaling of advanced domestic manufacturing capabilities in the region. With four facilities now operating in Syracuse, Hidden Level is part of the national effort to expand American manufacturing capacity and capabilities to solve critical national security problems.

"Hidden Level's continued investment in advanced manufacturing capabilities here in Syracuse is a powerful example of how Central New York is helping to lead the nation in critical, next-generation technologies. The addition of this state-of-the-art anechoic chamber not only strengthens Hidden Level's ability to rapidly design, test, and deliver mission-critical RF sensing systems, but it also reinforces the region's growing role as a hub for innovation in support of national security. We are proud to see companies like Hidden Level expanding their footprint, creating high-quality manufacturing jobs, and driving solutions to some of the most complex challenges facing our country today," said Randy Wolken, President & CEO of MACNY, The Manufacturers Association and CNY Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chair.

The company's systems address some of the most urgent airspace security challenges facing the U.S. military and government agencies, including low-altitude airspace awareness and counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) missions. The anechoic chamber directly supports the development and validation of these systems at production scale.

"Advancing C-UAS capabilities and resilient airspace awareness is essential to strengthening the U.S. defense industrial base and enabling the safe integration of uncrewed and autonomous systems at scale," said Michael Robbins, President & CEO of AUVSI. "AUVSI congratulates Hidden Level on the opening of its new facility in Syracuse, New York. Continued investment in domestic research, development, and manufacturing capacity — including advanced testing and development infrastructure — play a critical role in accelerating innovation and delivering mission-ready solutions for government and industry."

Hidden Level held the ribbon‑cutting ceremony and facility tour on Friday, May 1, 2026, at its new anechoic chamber in East Syracuse. They welcomed national and regional partners, elected officials, and industry stakeholders for a milestone celebration of the company's continued growth and its expanding role in strengthening national security capabilities from right here in Central New York.

ABOUT HIDDEN LEVEL

Hidden Level is the world's leading RF intelligent platform, delivering mission-defined hardware and software solutions that combine passive sensing, persistent data, and applied intelligence to help customers and partners address complex safety and security challenges across air, ground, sea, and space. Learn more at www.hiddenlevel.com.

SOURCE Hidden Level