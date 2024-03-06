The NEW Hidden Valley Ranch flavor - along with six additional flavors - will be hitting shelves this spring

OAKLAND, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Valley Ranch and Cheez-It have come together to create the cheeziest addition to the Hidden Valley Ranch innovation lineup just in time for National Ranch Day (drum roll please) --- Introducing: Cheezy Ranch! Crafted with 100% real cheese and the zesty flavor of ranch, Cheezy Ranch is a delicious addition to your favorite Cheez-It cracker or salty snacks for the ultimate cheezy bite, delivering a rich and savory flavor experience.

Hidden Valley® Ranch and Cheez-It ®Join Forces to Create the Cheeziest Ranch Yet

"Ranch fans never cease to amaze us with their creative twists on Hidden Valley Ranch," said CC Ciafone, Marketing Director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "When we caught wind of them combining the irresistible flavors of Hidden Valley Ranch with Cheez-It crackers, we were blown away. We couldn't be more thrilled to make this dream collaboration a reality!"

Cheezy Ranch is the perfect way to add a cheezy ranch twist and some serious flavor to your favorite dippable foods. Drizzle it over a plate of nachos or use it as the ultimate dipping sauce for golden, crispy French fries or a freshly baked, warm soft pretzel – the possibilities are endless!

"Hidden Valley Ranch and Cheez-It fans share the same obsession with our delicious food, so bringing them together made perfect sense," said Cara Tragseiler, Senior Brand Director for Cheez-It. "For the first time ever, our fans can drizzle the cheezy deliciousness they know and love on just about anything! That's why we're so excited to partner with Hidden Valley Ranch to bring this craveable, cheezy combo to all kinds of snacks."

Cheezy Ranch will be available for purchase at Walmart and Kroger grocery stores nationwide for $5.99. The product is set to hit Walmart shelves in late March and Kroger stores in April.

The launch of Cheezy Ranch is one of many ways Hidden Valley Ranch is celebrating this year's National Ranch Day, which takes place annually on March 10. Ranch lovers can get excited for six other NEW Hidden Valley Ranch flavors launching this spring - including a spicy trio exclusive to Walmart - making it easy for the tangy and savory flavors of ranch to be part of every meal or snacking moment.

Other product innovations hitting shelves this spring include:

Garlic Ranch – the ultimate condiment for pizza dipping

Nashville Hot – the spicy sauce that's been missing on fried chicken sandwiches

Creamy Jalapeno – perfect for drizzling or dipping nachos and tacos

Spicy Hot Honey – a sweet and spicy sidekick for pizza and fried chicken

Green Goddess – creamy, herb-y deliciousness for salads or grain bowls

Parmesan Ranch – a tangy twist for a classic Caesar salad

