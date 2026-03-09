Hidden Wounds Receives $50,000 Donation from Philip Morris International U.S. to Expand Rapid Mental-Health Stabilization for Veterans

Funding supports lifesaving crisis stabilization, suicide prevention, peer support, and essential services for South Carolina's at-risk veterans

SUMTER, S.C., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Wounds, a South Carolina-based nonprofit providing immediate mental-health stabilization and long-term support for veterans, today announced a $50,000 donation from Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses (PMI U.S.). The funding comes at a critical moment as South Carolina and the nation face rising rates of veteran suicide, with an estimated 17.6 veterans dying by suicide every day, according to a 2024 report from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

"Our mission is simple: No veteran should face their darkest hour alone," said Dr. Lance Newman, Executive Director of Hidden Wounds, CPS, CPT, CSCS (Retired). "The support from PMI U.S. helps us keep our doors open and our hands outstretched to the men and women who sacrificed for us."

Hidden Wounds fills urgent gaps in care by offering rapid crisis stabilization, peer-led support groups, and warm handoffs to treatment, ensuring that veterans receive fast, practical help when they need it most. In 2025 alone, the organization supported thousands of veterans experiencing PTSD, homelessness, food insecurity, depression, and other invisible wounds – often providing same-day stabilization and ongoing community support.

"Hidden Wounds is meeting veterans where they are, often in moments when they can't wait days or weeks for help," said Jake Jacobs, Director of External Affairs, Southeast Region at PMI U.S. "Their team provides immediate stabilization, real human connection, and long-term pathways to recovery, and PMI U.S. is proud to support an organization delivering such pragmatic, lifesaving impact for veterans across South Carolina."

This gift reflects PMI U.S.'s commitment to pragmatic philanthropy­, advancing practical, measurable results by supporting organizations delivering real impact for the military community. Since 2022, PMI U.S. has invested more than $35 million in charitable giving, including over $7M towards organizations serving U.S. service members, veterans, and their families across legal services, housing, mental health support and emergency economic relief.

In 2025, Hidden Wounds delivered measurable impact across South Carolina:

Supported 8,000+ veterans through the food pantry

Provided care to 87 veterans in nursing homes

Helped 15 veterans move from homelessness to permanent housing

Fed 5,800 veterans during Thanksgiving and Christmas

Maintained daily in-person support that keeps hundreds of veterans connected and safe

In partnership with VAlanthropy, Hidden Wounds recently broke ground on Village Alpha, a permanent housing community consisting of 650-square-foot apartments designed to help veterans stabilize, rebuild, and integrate. Construction began in February 2026 in Sumter, South Carolina, with the aim to offer immediate housing for veterans in need in addition to the other offerings and support Hidden Wounds provides.

About Hidden Wounds

Hidden Wounds is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides critical mental health support to veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. The organization addresses invisible wounds like PTSD, depression, anxiety, and trauma, and offers services such as counseling, advocacy, and direct support to help those who have served. Learn more at hiddenwounds.org.

PMI U.S.: Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 30 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

