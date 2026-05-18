PMI U.S. Expands Its Talent Pipeline and Welcomes New Class of Interns Across the Enterprise

Intern class doubles to 25, signaling expanded investment in early-career talent

STAMFORD, Conn., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Philip Morris International's U.S. business (PMI U.S.) announced expanded internship and early‑career programs across the organization, underscoring its commitment to developing the next generation of talent to grow the business and innovate its industry. The programs are designed to provide meaningful experience, exposure, and opportunity for students just beginning their careers and early-career professionals ready to accelerate their impact.

This summer, PMI U.S. will welcome its second internship class, with roles across multiple geographies and functions. The program embeds interns directly into teams where they are immersed in meaningful, real‑world work from day one.

"PMI U.S. interns are not observers, they are contributors," said Kaleen Love, PhD, Chief People & Culture Officer of PMI U.S. "By working across functions and locations, interns gain hands-on experience while helping advance our business priorities."

This year's intern class reflects the business's expanding national footprint, bringing together students from colleges and universities across the United States, including Arizona State University, Boston University, Florida A&M University, Morehouse College, University of California–San Diego, University of Connecticut, University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, and Virginia Tech, among others.

Proven Pathways from Internship to Full-Time Careers

PMI U.S. invests in talent early and intentionally, providing hands‑on experience, leadership exposure, and clear pathways to growth.

Summer Internships

The Summer Internship Program offers 10 weeks of immersive experience to rising college seniors aged 21+. Interns work within core business functions—including finance, sales, operations, and more—and collaborate across teams on a capstone project, presenting their work to leaders at the conclusion of the program.

Early-Career Territory Sales Managers

A dedicated Early-Career Territory Sales Manager pathway offers professionals with less than three years of experience an opportunity to manage sales and service within assigned territories, working directly with retail partners to expand distribution, execute promotions, and merchandise products.

Fellows Program

Launched as a pilot in 2025, the Fellows Program is an immersive development experience designed for ambitious professionals with two or more years of work experience who are ready to accelerate their growth. Over 18–24 months, Fellows work closely with senior leaders, gaining exposure to strategy, leadership, culture, and execution across the enterprise. Through rotational assignments and project ownership, Fellows help shape the future of the business while building the skills needed for long‑term success.

PMI U.S.'s investment in early talent is delivering measurable results. Twenty‑five percent of the 2025 intern class accepted offers to join the business full‑time following graduation, reinforcing the program as a strategic pipeline for long‑term talent development.

"Our goal with all three of these early-career programs is not only to attract great talent, but to create clear pathways for growth," said Dr. Love. "The success of our interns transitioning into full‑time roles demonstrates the strength of that approach."

Invested in People

PMI U.S. invests in people, skills, and leadership capabilities to support future innovation and performance. This commitment to workplace excellence is reflected in a series of third‑party recognitions over the past year. The business earned Great Place to Work® Certification and was named a USA Today Top Workplace across multiple categories, including Professional Development and Employee Well‑Being. It was also included on Forbes' inaugural list of America's Best Companies to Work For & Invest In and ranked among The Wall Street Journal's Top 10 Best Managed Companies, highlighting the business's strong leadership, culture, and operational performance. To explore career opportunities at PMI U.S., visit Careers | Philip Morris International U.S.

PMI U.S.: Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 25 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Aurora, Colorado, Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

SOURCE PMI US Corporate Services, Inc.