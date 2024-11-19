HiddenLayer Named to Fast Company’s Fourth Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

List Recognizes Groundbreaking Advancements Redefining the Way We Work and Live

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HiddenLayer , a leader in security for AI solutions, announced today that it has been named to Fast Company's fourth annual Next Big Things in Tech list in the Security and Privacy category. The list honors emerging technology that has a profound impact on industries, from education and sustainability to robotics and artificial intelligence.

This year, 138 technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams are featured for their potential to revolutionize the lives of consumers, businesses, and society overall. While not all technologies are available in the market yet, each is reaching key milestones to have a proven impact in the next five years.

HiddenLayer's solutions protect predictive and generative AI models from diverse threats—such as adversarial attacks, model theft, and data extraction—empowering industries like finance, healthcare, and critical infrastructure to deploy AI safely and responsibly. By delivering proactive security for AI, HiddenLayer is not only enhancing enterprise resilience but also accelerating trust in AI technology.

"AI is reshaping our world at an extraordinary pace, and ensuring the security of AI is critical to unlocking its full potential," said Chris Sestio, CEO and Co-Founder of HiddenLayer. "We're honored that Fast Company has recognized HiddenLayer's commitment to securing AI assets to foster innovation and help private and public sector organizations to build resilient and secure systems."

"The Next Big Things in Tech provides a fascinating glimpse at near- and long-term technological breakthroughs across a variety of sectors," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Spanning everything from semiconductors to agricultural gene editing, the companies featured in this year's list are tackling some of the world's most pressing and vexing problems."

About HiddenLayer

HiddenLayer is the leading provider of Security for AI. Its security platform helps enterprises safeguard the machine learning models behind their most important products. HiddenLayer is the only company to offer turnkey security for AI that does not add unnecessary complexity to models and does not require access to raw data and algorithms. Founded by a team with deep roots in security and ML, HiddenLayer aims to protect enterprise AI from inference, bypass, extraction attacks, and model theft. The company is backed by a group of strategic investors, including M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund, Moore Strategic Ventures, Booz Allen Ventures, IBM Ventures, and Capital One Ventures.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

