HiddenLayer Recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor for AI Security in 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HiddenLayer , a leader in security for AI solutions, is honored to be recognized as a Cool Vendor for AI Security in Gartner's 2024 report . This prestigious distinction highlights HiddenLayer's innovative approaches to safeguarding artificial intelligence models, data, and workflows against a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

HiddenLayer's proactive solutions ensure organizations can rely on comprehensive and resilient AI systems in an era of accelerated AI adoption. Gartner's recognition underscores the company's expertise and leadership in the AI security space, setting a benchmark for the industry as enterprises increasingly turn to cutting-edge solutions to protect sensitive AI systems and data.

"Being named a Gartner Cool Vendor for AI Security validates our vision and the critical work our team has undertaken to provide organizations with sophisticated tools that address real-world AI threats," said Chris Sestito, CEO of HiddenLayer. "This acknowledgment strengthens our commitment to staying ahead of adversarial attacks and ensuring safe AI deployment for our clients and partners."

HiddenLayer's innovative solutions encompass capabilities tailored to address unique security challenges in machine learning and artificial intelligence. By focusing on AI integrity and model protection, HiddenLayer empowers businesses to fortify their AI assets without compromising on performance or innovation.

The Cool Vendor recognition reinforces HiddenLayer's momentum as a leader in AI security, following recent achievements such as receiving the SINET16 Innovators award and being recognized as an AI Standout at the A-List Austin awards. These honors reflect HiddenLayer's continued dedication to advancing AI security standards and ensuring secure AI adoption on a global scale.

For organizations looking to safeguard their AI models and tools, HiddenLayer offers an unparalleled solution grounded in resilience and adaptability to modern security demands.

About HiddenLayer

HiddenLayer is the leading provider of Security for AI. Its security platform helps enterprises safeguard the machine learning models behind their most important products. HiddenLayer is the only company to offer turnkey security for AI that does not add unnecessary complexity to models and does not require access to raw data and algorithms. Founded by a team with deep roots in security and ML, HiddenLayer aims to protect enterprise AI from inference, bypass, extraction attacks, and model theft. The company is backed by a group of strategic investors, including M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund, Moore Strategic Ventures, Booz Allen Ventures, IBM Ventures, and Capital One Ventures.

