H.I.G. Capital Appoints Carlos Couret as Managing Director and Head of Lower Middle Market Private Equity in Spain

MADRID, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that Carlos Couret will join H.I.G. as a Managing Director and Head of the Spanish Lower Middle Market private equity team.

Carlos has 17 years of mid-market private equity experience, with a track record spanning origination, execution, and exits across multiple industries. Prior to joining H.I.G., he was a senior investment professional at ProA Capital, having previously held positions at BNP Paribas in its New York and Madrid offices.

Wolfgang Biedermann, Executive Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Private Equity in Europe, said, "We are delighted to welcome Carlos to the team. He has an impressive track record, and I am confident that he is the right person to further strengthen H.I.G.'s franchise in Spain and Portugal."

Olivier Boyadjian, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G.'s Paris Office, said, "Following a one-year period as interim Head of the Iberian region, I am delighted we have brought Carlos on board. His arrival demonstrates our firm commitment to the Southern European region."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Wolfgang Biedermann

Executive Managing Director

Head of H.I.G. Private Equity in Europe

[email protected]

Olivier Boyadjian

Managing Director

Head of H.I.G.'s Paris Office

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

Antonio Maura 4

4th Floor

28014 Madrid

Spain

P: +34 91 737 50 50

hig.com