H.I.G. Capital Completes Acquisition of CargoTuff

MIAMI, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of CargoTuff ("CargoTuff" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of load securement products. CargoTuff's management team, led by Co-CEOs Helmut Elze and Selim Akdogan, will continue to lead the Company.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Virginia, CargoTuff manufactures a complete line of dunnage airbags, lashing, strapping, and related load securement solutions used across rail, ocean, truck, and intermodal shipping applications to prevent load shifting and reduce freight damage. The Company serves a diversified customer base across transportation, logistics, consumer goods, and industrial end markets through its vertically integrated manufacturing operations and a global distribution network, uniquely positioning CargoTuff to support its customers with consistent quality, compliance, and reliable supply.

Matt Kever, Managing Director at H.I.G., said, "CargoTuff's consumable and recyclable products provide critical protection for in-transit shipping within their customers' supply chains. We look forward to supporting CargoTuff as it continues to invest in growth while maintaining its industry leading quality and service levels."

Helmut Elze, Co-CEO of CargoTuff, added, "Since founding CargoTuff, we've aligned on the vision of being the leading provider and innovator of load securement solutions in North America and Europe. We are excited to partner with H.I.G. to further this vision by expanding our product capabilities and global manufacturing footprint."

Selim Akdoğan, Co-CEO of CargoTuff, said, "We are grateful to our employees, whose commitment and expertise have built CargoTuff into the business it is today. With H.I.G.'s support, we plan to continue to invest in our operational footprint and scale efficiently to meet demand across our growing global customer base."

Houlihan Lokey and William Blair served as exclusive financial advisors to CargoTuff and H.I.G. Capital, respectively.

About CargoTuff

CargoTuff is a global manufacturer and distributor of load securement products used to prevent load shifting and reduce freight damage. The Company specializes in dunnage bags, lashing, and strapping systems designed for use across rail, ocean, truck, and intermodal shipping applications. With vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities and a commitment to quality, safety, and compliance, CargoTuff serves a diversified base of customers across transportation, logistics, consumer goods, and industrial end markets. For more information, please visit cargo-tuff.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

