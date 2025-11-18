H.I.G. Capital Completes Significant Investment in GT Independence

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed a significant investment in GT Independence, LLC ("GT" or the "Company"), a national leader in long-term home care and support solutions for Medicaid participants, primarily through Self Directed Care ("SDC") programs. GT's President and CEO, John Carmichael, will continue to lead the Company and will remain a significant shareholder.

Headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan, GT facilitates SDC programs nationwide through its proprietary technology and service offerings, tailored to the unique needs of each stakeholder. GT, in its role as a Financial Management Services ("FMS") provider, helps self-directing individuals simplify program administration and offers the tools, flexibility, and support they need to hire people they know and trust. The Company also partners with state administrators and managed Medicaid organizations ("MCOs") to promote high program compliance, innovation, and quality, while providing thought leadership on industry best practices. This model promotes patient choice, drives better outcomes, reduces overall costs for payors, and helps ease the demand for professional caregivers amid a nationwide labor shortage.

John Carmichael, President and CEO, said, "With H.I.G.'s involvement, GT Independence can continue to grow and expand to new markets with confidence. Ultimately, we can help more people be in control of how they receive care and support in their homes and communities, allowing everyone, no matter their age or ability, the dignity to live life on their own terms."

Scott Zhu, Managing Director at H.I.G., added, "GT Independence has built a reputation for exceptional service quality and a deep commitment to participant-centered care. We are proud to support John and his team as they continue to expand GT's reach and impact across states, MCOs, participants, and caregivers."

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, and Guggenheim Securities, LLC, served as financial advisors, and McDermott Will & Schulte LLP provided legal counsel to H.I.G.

About GT Independence LLC

GT Independence is a national financial management service provider that is on a mission to help people live life according to their choosing, regardless of age or ability. The company supports people in directing their own home and community-based services by administering the financial, technical, and legal aspects of hiring and managing their own staff. The Carmichael family founded GT Independence in 2004 after personally experiencing the rewards and challenges of helping one of their own with self-directed services. GT Independence has expanded from its home state of Michigan to serve more than 50,000 individuals across 18 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit gtindependence.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

