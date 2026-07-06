H.I.G. Capital Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire TERRAS

LONDON, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in TERRAS Group ("TERRAS" or the "Company"). TERRAS's co-founders, Dr. Dirk Sojka and Ralf Sojka, will reinvest alongside H.I.G., affirming their commitment to the Company's continued growth trajectory.

Headquartered in Montabaur, Germany, TERRAS is a leading provider of infrastructure engineering and construction services across the mobility, energy, digital, water, and urban development sectors in the DACH region. The Company delivers comprehensive civil infrastructure solutions spanning regional infrastructure, specialty foundation engineering, rail construction, and related engineering services. Supported by Germany's significant infrastructure investment needs, an accelerating energy transition, and growing demand for digital infrastructure, TERRAS is well positioned for continued growth. H.I.G. plans to support the Company's next phase of expansion by increasing cluster density within its existing German markets while selectively expanding into new geographies.

Rohin Jain, Managing Director at H.I.G. Middle Market Europe, commented, "TERRAS exemplifies the type of business we look to partner with - a founder-led platform with a proven formula operating in a large, structurally attractive market. Germany's decades-long infrastructure investment backlog, coupled with the accelerating energy transition, provides an exceptional long-term growth opportunity for the Company. We are proud to be their partner for the next chapter, and we look forward to supporting the team as it scales TERRAS into a business of true national and European significance."

Dr. Dirk Sojka and Ralf Sojka, co-founders of TERRAS, added, "When we founded TERRAS, we had a clear vision to build a platform capable of delivering the full civil infrastructure value chain while preserving the entrepreneurial culture that makes regional specialists so successful. Today, that vision is becoming a reality, and we believe we are only at the beginning of our journey. H.I.G. has a deep understanding of our business and a proven track record of partnering with founder-led companies to support our next phase of growth."

About TERRAS

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Montabaur, Germany, TERRAS Group is the leading infrastructure engineering and construction services provider in the DACH region. The Company delivers end-to-end capabilities across planning, execution, and disposal to public and private customers, with specialist expertise in regional civil engineering, special foundation engineering, rail construction, engineering services, and related resources including quarries, soil depots, and recycling. TERRAS serves clients across the mobility, energy, digital, water, and urbanization end markets, operating through a model of regional clusters that combine local entrepreneurship with centralised governance, procurement and best-practice sharing. For more information, visit terras.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Rohin Jain

Managing Director

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

10 Grosvenor Street

2nd Floor

London W1K 4QB

United Kingdom

P: +44 (0) 207 318 5700

hig.com