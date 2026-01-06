H.I.G. Growth Partners Completes Sale of ProsperOps

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Growth Partners ("H.I.G. Growth"), the dedicated growth capital investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce the sale of its portfolio company ProsperOps, Inc. ("ProsperOps" or the "Company"), a provider of autonomous cloud cost optimization software, to Flexera, a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, ProsperOps is a leading FinOps automation platform for cloud cost optimization across Amazon Web Services ("AWS"), Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. The Company enables enterprises to manage cloud commitments autonomously, helping finance, engineering, and procurement teams move from manual, recommendation-based workflows to automated savings execution.

H.I.G. Growth Partners invested in ProsperOps in December 2022 and worked closely with management to support the Company's transformation and to scale its operations. During H.I.G. Growth's ownership, ProsperOps grew annual recurring revenue more than six-fold and increased EBITDA by more than nine-fold. Over the last three years, ProsperOps has evolved rapidly, expanding from a single-product, single-cloud solution into a multi-product platform supporting all three major cloud service providers, while significantly broadening its addressable market and customer value proposition. The Company now manages approximately $6 billion in annual cloud spend for its customers.

Chris Cochran, CEO and Co-Founder of ProsperOps, said, "ProsperOps was founded on the belief that many of the critical cloud cost optimization use cases, particularly rate optimization, could be delivered through AI-enabled management. As the market matures, customers are asking for more than point solutions; they want unified rate optimization, workload optimization, and cost visibility. With H.I.G.'s help, we significantly scaled the platform and organization, and we are now uniquely positioned to deliver the comprehensive FinOps platform that organizations have been asking for as we enter the next phase with Flexera."

Ross Hiatt, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Growth, said: "Since our investment in ProsperOps, we have been proud to partner with Chris and the broader team to help build a clear leader in FinOps automation. The team's focus on product innovation, disciplined execution, and customer outcomes has driven exceptional growth and platform expansion. We are proud of what the team has built and believe the Company is well-suited to continue its development within Flexera's portfolio."

Albert Koh, Managing Director at H.I.G. Growth, said: "ProsperOps' evolution over the past several years reflects the power of combining a world-class management team with a clear vision for product innovation. From expanding the platform across all major cloud providers to scaling the organization globally, the Company has consistently executed ahead of expectations. We are grateful for our partnership with Chris and the entire ProsperOps team and we are confident that they will continue to thrive as part of Flexera."

About ProsperOps

ProsperOps, is the leading FinOps Automation Platform for cloud cost optimization on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Eliminating waste and achieving cost savings goals is challenging when cloud usage is dynamic, but commitments are manual. Founded in 2018, the platform automates and synchronizes rate optimization with workload optimization, eliminating waste, reducing costs and risk, and improving efficiency for FinOps teams. With the platform, customers achieve world-class Effective Savings Rates, lower Commitment Lock-In Risk, and maximum flexibility. ProsperOps autonomously manages $6 billion of annual cloud usage and has generated over $3 billion of lifetime savings.

About H.I.G. Growth Partners

H.I.G. Growth Partners is the dedicated growth capital investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion of capital under management.* H.I.G. Growth seeks to make both majority and minority investments in strong, growth-oriented businesses located throughout North America, Europe, and Latin America. H.I.G. Growth Partners considers investments across all industries but focuses on certain high-growth sectors where it has extensive in-house expertise, such as technology, healthcare, internet and media, consumer products and technology-enabled financial and business services. H.I.G. Growth strives to work closely with its management teams to serve as an experienced resource, providing broad-based strategic, operational, recruiting, and financial management services from a vast in-house team and a substantial network of third-party relationships. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at HIGgrowth.com .

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

