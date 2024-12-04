H.I.G. Realty Acquires Last-Mile Logistics and Parcel Delivery in France

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $66 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has acquired a portfolio of four logistics assets (the "Portfolio"), strategically located near prime locations in large, metropolitan areas in France.

The Portfolio includes four last-mile and parcel delivery assets, located in key logistics hubs of Toulouse, Bordeaux, Caen, and Rennes. All of the assets are fully let to Grade A tenants, including Amazon, XPO, and Kuehne+Nagel.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Realty in Europe, commented, "We are very pleased with this transaction, as it aligns well with our strategy to grow our logistics and last-mile platform in key locations across Europe. We are confident that the high-quality assets in the Portfolio will help us to capture the long-term growth potential for the sector."

Jérôme Fouillé, Managing Director at H.I.G. Realty in Europe, commented, "This acquisition demonstrates our ability to identify and execute attractive investment opportunities in France, allowing us to scale our pan-European logistics strategy. The Portfolio is well positioned in logistics sub-markets with positive supply/demand imbalance, which will continue to drive rental growth."

