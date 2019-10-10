Higginbotham Adds RV Dealer Insurance Practice Through Merger

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham and Diversified Insurance Management announced their merger today. Diversified is an independent property/casualty insurance agency in Plano, Texas, with a specialty practice serving recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships and RV consumers. Higginbotham is the largest independent property/casualty insurance and employee benefits firm based in Texas that serves diverse companies and individual customers.

Higginbotham has more than 20 industry practice groups that cater to companies with specialized risks. Uniting with Diversified gives Higginbotham additional expertise to serve the RV industry with a proven finance and insurance (F&I) products offering and menu of training capabilities while expanding Diversified's offering into safety, loss prevention and employee benefits. Higginbotham is entering new markets by strategically partnering with brokers like Diversified that increase its industry group capabilities.

"Diversified is actively involved in the RV association space and regarded for it's almost four decades in the RV industry," said Higginbotham Chairman/CEO Rusty Reid. "Their experience in the RV market is a major tick for Higginbotham and our authority to serve that segment."

Diversified President Ed Wilkins added, "Diversified strikes a balance between being big enough to offer the products and services our clients need, but small enough to offer the distinguished customer service they deserve. Higginbotham's 'single source' business philosophy is the perfect cultural fit that will pave the way for Diversified's and Higginbotham's mutual growth."

Wilkins was named a managing director and will continue leading the 20-person office at 400 Chisholm Place.

About Diversified Insurance Management

Diversified is a niche property/casualty insurance agency serving recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships and point of sale RV consumers. The agency opened in 1980 in Plano, Texas, and serves more than 300 dealerships nationwide by providing specialty RV coverage and finance and insurance (F&I) products. Visit www.rvdealerschoice.com for more information.

About Higginbotham

Higginbotham is a single source for insurance and financial services that brokers business insurance, employee benefits, retirement plans, executive benefits, life insurance and home/auto insurance from more than 250 regional and national carriers. It supplements coverage with in-house risk management and benefit plan administration services. The firm was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with more than 35 additional offices statewide and in Oklahoma and Georgia serving domestic and international customers. Higginbotham ranks by revenue as the nation's 24th largest independent insurance brokerage firm, making it the largest Texas-based broker (Business Insurance, July 2019). Visit www.higginbotham.net for more information.

