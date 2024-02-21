Higginbotham Launches "Rocket City" Expansion with Fountain, Parker, Harbarger & Associates, LLC

Storied Huntsville firm joins Texas powerhouse in growing Alabama alliance.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, the largest independent insurance, financial and HR services firm headquartered in Texas and one of the top firms in the country, has teamed up with Fountain, Parker, Harbarger & Associates, LLC (FPH&A) of Huntsville, Alabama. Combining over 175 years of industry experience and innovation, the two firms join the previously announced Higginbotham / WRM Group, LLC collaboration to solidify a presence across Alabama.

After celebrating the firm's 75th anniversary in 2023, Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid looks to the future with a platform of strategic growth. With FPH&A, long established in tech- and aerospace-centered Huntsville, Reid found a partner that shares his firm's commitment to client service, team support, community investment, and carrier relationships.

Reid said of FPH&A , "They are 103 years old, the largest independent agency in North Alabama, and they got that way by treating carriers and clients as trusted advisers and friends. They've been with some of their carriers for 50 to 100 years. Best of all, they've been part of the development of Huntsville as a 'best place to live and work' right from the start."

FPH&A Principal and Administrative Manager Mark P. Harbarger explained that his firm's long relationship with the growing Huntsville community was part of the decision to seek out a collaboration with Higginbotham.

"As our city keeps getting voted a top place to live and work, we knew we needed world class support to continue our legacy of service," said Harbarger. "We met with a lot of different options, and Higginbotham quickly rose to the top. They hit all the essentials we were looking for: an emphasis on employees, on community, and on making the relationship with our clients more meaningful through their Day Two Services®, which maintain a responsive relationship through the life of each policy."

FPH&A Partner and Manager of Commercial Lines John Freisen spoke about the benefits the two firms will share through the collaboration.

"One of the aspects that's really exciting for us is the number of Higginbotham partners available across Alabama," said Freisen. "We're looking forward to working with those other agents, building off the energies we share and learning from the unique experiences. For instance, at FPH&A we have specialized experience in coverage for high tech groups, which are typically contracted with the government and carry a unique exposure basis."

FPH&A Owner and Head of Personal Lines Connie Waldrip added, "We also specialize in personal insurance for the executives at those firms, and we work with a nonprofit group across the country to provide insurance for Child Advocacy Centers. We insure about 150 of those across the states, which definitely brings something special to the equation."

Harbarger summed up his thoughts about the relationship with Higginbotham, highlighting his firm's new ability to go after more complex accounts:

"We knew we could compete with anyone from an agent standpoint, but we couldn't always compete with the services offered by the bigger brokers. Now we've got the horsepower, so we're going after those accounts. We're hard workers here in Huntsville. When we set a goal, we exceed it. With Higginbotham behind us, we're shooting for the moon."

ABOUT FOUNTAIN, PARKER, HARBARGER & ASSOCIATES, LLC

Fountain, Parker, Harbarger & Associates, LLC (FPH&A) is an independent insurance agency located in historic downtown Huntsville, Alabama. The agency was founded in 1921 on the principle of relationships built on trust. That principle remains the driving force behind a commitment to treating clients as friends and serving them as trusted advisers. Boasting long-term relationships with both clients and carriers, FPH&A provides commercial, personal, risk management, special event and specialized insurance programs and strategies throughout Alabama and the Southeast. FPH&A strives to deliver the highest quality of insurance coverage and service at competitive prices and as efficiently and expeditiously as possible.

ABOUT HIGGINBOTHAM

Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR/employee benefits services. The employee-owned firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue today as the nation's 21st largest independent insurance brokerage. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Higginbotham serves businesses and individuals through locations across the nation. The firm specializes in tailoring programs to meet each client's unique needs, and in standing by those programs with their Day Two Services®, which provide proactive customer support through the life of each policy.

Higginbotham is a values-driven firm that strives to be family to employees, accountable to clients, teammates to carriers, and generous to communities.

