Higginbotham Teams Up with Oklahoma City's Glenn Harris & Associates

Texas-Based Agency Doubles Oklahoma Presence While Retaining Partner's Small-Town Feel and Commitment to Service

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, the largest independent insurance, financial and HR services firm headquartered in Texas and one of the top firms in the country, has joined forces with neighboring state Oklahoma's Glenn Harris & Associates.

Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid looks to the future with a platform of strategic growth, building relationships with agencies that share the firm's commitment to client service, team support, and community investment. With Glenn Harris & Associates of Oklahoma City, Reid has found common culture in a firm that combines a local touch with a global reach that more than doubles the Higginbotham footprint in the state.

"Glenn Harris & Associates have built generations of relationships in Oklahoma City by treating everyone like family, whether it's customers or employees," said Reid. "They've got a strong name, and a welcome name — a name that stands for down-to-earth, good people."

Glenn Harris & Associates Principal Glenn S. Harris agreed, "We're a family-oriented business, and we're deeply committed to our community. We treat colleagues like family, so they stay. They retire here. And we treat customers like family. We have long-term customers whose kids got married and now they're customers, too."

Harris explained that finding a similar culture and commitment to clients, community and colleagues at Higginbotham made the choice to join forces with the firm surprisingly easy.

"An agency our size is going to field offers," Harris continued. "When it came time to decide, it was all about the people, and their culture was a perfect match for us. So, we made a strategic decision to team up with Higginbotham as we plan long-term for our clients, our community, and our team."

Second-generation Glenn Harris & Associates broker Tripp Harris agreed, pointing out the significant benefits the relationship would provide to his teammates and clients.

"Higginbotham is an employee-owned and controlled firm with fantastic benefits. For our employees, this is going to be a great transition. For our clients, we have so many more opportunities available to us. For instance, we never had an employee benefits division before — or group medical and disability. Higginbotham has opened up whole new worlds for us to offer our community."

Glenn Harris & Associates Commercial Lines Manager Laurie Bly spoke of the importance of those new offerings, as well as the importance of team continuity for her long-term customers.

"We've got great relationships with a large block of commercial clients. Now, along with their insurance policies, we can step in and handle their HR and employee benefits and other value-added services. But it's going to be the same Glenn Harris & Associates team providing those services, with all the same faces in our office."

ABOUT GLENN HARRIS & ASSOCIATES

Glenn Harris & Associates of Oklahoma City was founded by Principal Glenn S. Harris in 1987. The firm provides customers with one-on-one service and education from dedicated teams offering the best available coverage at competitive rates. Glenn Harris & Associates customizes solutions for each client's needs from a range of carefully selected carriers. The agency provides all types of personal insurance coverage, such as homeowners', auto, motorcycle, RV and renters' insurance, and business insurance solutions, such as commercial property, umbrella, EPLI, errors and omissions, inland marine, and professional liability.

Visit ghainsurance.com for more information.

ABOUT HIGGINBOTHAM

Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR/employee benefits services. The employee-owned firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue today as the nation's 21st largest independent insurance brokerage. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Higginbotham serves businesses and individuals through locations across the nation. The firm specializes in tailoring programs to meet each client's unique needs, and in standing by those programs with their Day Two Services®, which provide proactive customer support through the life of each policy.

Higginbotham is a values-driven firm that strives to be family to employees, accountable to clients, teammates to carriers, and generous to communities.

Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

